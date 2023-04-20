Dr. Mario Sznol is a Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology). Dr. Sznol, formerly with the National Cancer Institute, has an international reputation in cancer drug development. Dr. Sznol's expertise and experience is in cancer immunotherapy, drug development for cancer, and treatment of patients with melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. He is working to expand the opportunities for clinical trials at the Yale Cancer Center, particularly those focusing on immunotherapy and novel agents. Education & Training: Fellow-Mount Sinai College of Medicine (1987) Resident-Baylor College of Medicine (1985) MD-Baylor College of Medicine (1982) BA-Rice University (1979)