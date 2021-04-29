Marissa Jablonski is an environmental engineer and executive director Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin. She can discuss plastic recycling and suggest ways that consumers can reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, which are choking the world’s oceans and the Great Lakes. She also can explain why plastics are hard to recycle and name six things you should never leave the house without if you commit to reducing use of plastics.
"At age 2, I stood on Lake Michigan’s shores, looked out and said ‘We need to work with this. We cannot hurt this. This is bigger than us and this is the most important thing in our lives.’"
"If we run out of fresh drinking water, we all run out of fresh drinking water. The only difference is that some communities can pay money for those resources to last slightly longer."
"At age 2, I stood on Lake Michigan’s shores, looked out and said ‘We need to work with this. We cannot hurt this. This is bigger than us and this is the most important thing in our lives.’"
- The Plastic Problem: UWM development engineer discusses ways to reduce plastic impact on Great Lakes