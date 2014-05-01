Mark Esposito, PhD

Thunderbird School of Global Management

Clinical Professor of Global Shifts and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Expertise: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Business, technology and society, technology acceleration, Technology, Technological Entrepreneurship, Technology Transfer and Commercialization, Global Business, global business strategy, AI, Algorithms

Dr. Mark Esposito is recognized internationally as a top global thought leader in matters relating to The Fourth Industrial Revolution, the changes and opportunities that technology will bring to industry.

Mark has held numerous senior positions at prestigious Institutes. He has been a member of the teaching faculty at Harvard University’s Division of Continuing Education where he has taught Economic Strategy and Competitiveness. He also has served as a Co-Leader at the Institutes Council for the Microeconomics of Competitiveness program (MOC) at Harvard Business School. 

Besides being a Professor at Thunderbird/ASU, Mark has been a Professor of Business & Economics at Hult International Business School, globally. 

He is an appointed Research Fellow in the Circular Economy Center, at the University of Cambridge's Judge Business School.

He is also a Fellow for the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai.

Mark is the Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer of Nexus Frontier Tech, an AI Studio, dedicated to the productions of AI solutions. 

He is a prolific author and his articles can be found on ResearchGate and his books on Amazon.

Mark serves as a global expert for the World Economic Forum.
He is the co-author of the best seller Understanding How the Future Unfolds: Using DRIVE to Harness the Power of Today's Megatrends. The framework contained therein was nominated for the CK Prahalad Breakthrough Idea Award by Thinkers50, the most prestigious award in business thought leadership.  His latest book, The AI Republic (2019) explores the nexus between humans and intelligent automation under the dome of the 4IR.

Mark holds a Ph.D. in Business and Economics from the International School of Management in Paris/ New York and an Executive Doctorate in Business Administration from Ecole des Ponts ParisTech in Paris. 

Areas of Expertise:
Fourth Industrial Revolution
Megatrends
Artificial Intelligence/Digital
Leading change
Competitiveness
Economic Strategy
Growth and Competitive Strategy

Languages of Instruction:
English
French
German
Italian
Spanish

Education
Executive Doctorate of Business Administration, Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech
PhD in Business and Economics, International School of Management, Paris/New York
B.A and M.A in Social Sciences, University of Turin, Italy

Title

Cited By

Year

Improving change management: How communication nature influences resistance to change

135

2014







Enabling healthcare services for the rural and semi‐urban segments in India: when shared value meets the bottom of the pyramid

65

2012

Is the circular economy a new fast‐expanding market?

61

2017

Introducing a circular economy: new thinking with new managerial and policy implications

57

2018

Circular economy business models in developing economies: lessons from India on reduce, recycle, and reuse paradigms

36

2018

Nonprofit executive succession planning and organizational sustainability

35

2015

Emotional intelligence and andragogy: The adult learner

32

2005

The sustainable (development) future of mankind

29

2007







Linking up: inclusive business models for access to energy solutions at base of the pyramid in India

28

2014

Put Your Corporate Social Responsibility Act Together!

24

2009

Should pharmaceutical companies engage in corporate social responsibility?

23

2017

What Europe needs is an innovation‐driven entrepreneurship ecosystem: Introducing EDIE

21

2015

The nature of entrepreneurship in bottom of the pyramid markets

21

2014

Nonprofit founders and succession: How to ensure an effective leadership handover

21

2014

Business ethics: a critical approach: Integrating ethics across the business world

21

2012







The World Heritage and cultural landscapes

20

2006

Understanding business model-literature review of concept and trends

19

2017

"Since the industrial revolution, we have been able to get away with relying on natural resources to raise our standard of living. But as these resources become scarcer and more expensive, we need to find new ways to create a more sustainable environment."

- How Businesses Can Support a Circular Economy

