Dr. Mark Esposito is recognized internationally as a top global thought leader in matters relating to The Fourth Industrial Revolution, the changes and opportunities that technology will bring to industry. Mark has held numerous senior positions at prestigious Institutes. He has been a member of the teaching faculty at Harvard University’s Division of Continuing Education where he has taught Economic Strategy and Competitiveness. He also has served as a Co-Leader at the Institutes Council for the Microeconomics of Competitiveness program (MOC) at Harvard Business School. Besides being a Professor at Thunderbird/ASU, Mark has been a Professor of Business & Economics at Hult International Business School, globally. He is an appointed Research Fellow in the Circular Economy Center, at the University of Cambridge's Judge Business School. He is also a Fellow for the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai. Mark is the Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer of Nexus Frontier Tech, an AI Studio, dedicated to the productions of AI solutions. He is a prolific author and his articles can be found on ResearchGate and his books on Amazon. Mark serves as a global expert for the World Economic Forum. He is the co-author of the best seller Understanding How the Future Unfolds: Using DRIVE to Harness the Power of Today's Megatrends. The framework contained therein was nominated for the CK Prahalad Breakthrough Idea Award by Thinkers50, the most prestigious award in business thought leadership. His latest book, The AI Republic (2019) explores the nexus between humans and intelligent automation under the dome of the 4IR. Mark holds a Ph.D. in Business and Economics from the International School of Management in Paris/ New York and an Executive Doctorate in Business Administration from Ecole des Ponts ParisTech in Paris. Areas of Expertise: Fourth Industrial Revolution Megatrends Artificial Intelligence/Digital Leading change Competitiveness Economic Strategy Growth and Competitive Strategy Languages of Instruction: English French German Italian Spanish Education Executive Doctorate of Business Administration, Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech PhD in Business and Economics, International School of Management, Paris/New York B.A and M.A in Social Sciences, University of Turin, Italy