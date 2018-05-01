Dr. Katlic serves as chief of the Department of Surgery and surgeon-in-chief at Sinai Hospital, is the director of the Sinai Center for Geriatric Surgery and is the founder of The Aging Surgeon Program. While a resident at the Massachusetts General Hospital, he cared for several 100-year old surgical patients and reviewed the records of other elderly patients publishing his results in 1985 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. He is also an author of five textbooks on geriatric surgery. The Aging Surgeon Program is a comprehensive evaluation of the physical and cognitive functions of older surgeons.