Biomechanics, Sports Biomechanics, Sports Performance, Jumping, Cricket, Badminton, Tennis, Computer Simulation, Movement Mark is a practicing sports bio-mechanist with strong links to the ECB, International Cricket Council and Badminton World Federation. Computer simulation plays a key part in his biomechanical assessments and consultancy work.
|
|
|
|
Lumbar spine bone mineral adaptation: cricket fast bowlers versus controls
|
2023
|
Differences in the mechanics of takeoff in reverse and forward springboard somersaulting dives
|
3
|
2023
|
Activity specific areal bone mineral density is reduced in athletes with stress fracture and requires profound recovery time: A study of lumbar stress fracture in elite cricket …
|
1
|
2022
|
Data collection procedures and injury definitions in badminton: a consensus statement according to the Delphi approach
|
4
|
2022
|
The relationship between bowling intensity and ground reaction force in cricket pace bowlers
|
1
|
2022
|
Lumbar bone stress injuries and risk factors in adolescent cricket fast bowlers
|
3
|
2022
|
Bone health and asymmetry in elite female cricketers
|
1
|
2022
|
MODELLING TRANSTIBIAL PROSTHESES FOR SIMULATION
|
1
|
2022
|
SURFACE MEASURED ACCELERATIONS DURING CRICKET FAST-BOWLING
|
2022
|
A COMPARISON OF PITCH LENGTH VARIATIONS AND THE ABILITY TO CONTROL LENGTH IN CRICKET FAST BOWLING
|
2022
|
VARIABILITY OF BALL RELEASE PROPERTIES AND PITCH LENGTH ACCURACY IN CRICKET FAST BOWLING
|
2022
|
ELITE FEMALE CRICKET POWER-HITTING BATTING TECHNIQUE DIFFERS BETWEEN FAST AND SPIN BOWLING DELIVERIES
|
2022
|
Relationships between Racket Arm Joint Moments and Racket Head Speed during the Badminton Jump Smash Performed by Elite Male Malaysian Players
|
1
|
2022
|
Hybrid autonomous controller for bipedal robot balance with deep reinforcement learning and pattern generators
|
9
|
2021
|
Comparing power hitting kinematics between skilled male and female cricket batters
|
5
|
2021
|
Lumbar Bone Mineral Adaptation: The Effect of Fast Bowling Technique in Adolescent Cricketers
|
3
|
2021
|
The effect of body position and mass centre velocity at toe off on the start performance of elite swimmers and how this differs between gender
|
2
|
2021
|
A lateral ankle sprain during a lateral backward step in badminton: A case report of a televised injury incident
|
3
|
2021
|
Kinetic and kinematic determinants of shuttlecock speed in the forehand jump smash performed by elite male Malaysian badminton players
|
19
|
2021
|
Scaling the cricket pitch to fit junior players
|
6
|
2021