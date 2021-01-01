Mark King, PhD

Mark King, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Sports Biomechanics

Expertise: Biomechanicssports biomechanicsSports PerformanceComputer SimulationCricket

Biomechanics, Sports Biomechanics, Sports Performance, Jumping, Cricket, Badminton, Tennis, Computer Simulation, Movement

Mark is a practicing sports bio-mechanist with strong links to the ECB, International Cricket Council and Badminton World Federation. Computer simulation plays a key part in his biomechanical assessments and consultancy work.

Title

Cited By

Year

Lumbar spine bone mineral adaptation: cricket fast bowlers versus controls

2023

Differences in the mechanics of takeoff in reverse and forward springboard somersaulting dives

3

2023

Activity specific areal bone mineral density is reduced in athletes with stress fracture and requires profound recovery time: A study of lumbar stress fracture in elite cricket …

1

2022

Data collection procedures and injury definitions in badminton: a consensus statement according to the Delphi approach

4

2022

The relationship between bowling intensity and ground reaction force in cricket pace bowlers

1

2022

Lumbar bone stress injuries and risk factors in adolescent cricket fast bowlers

3

2022

Bone health and asymmetry in elite female cricketers

1

2022

MODELLING TRANSTIBIAL PROSTHESES FOR SIMULATION

1

2022

SURFACE MEASURED ACCELERATIONS DURING CRICKET FAST-BOWLING

2022

A COMPARISON OF PITCH LENGTH VARIATIONS AND THE ABILITY TO CONTROL LENGTH IN CRICKET FAST BOWLING

2022

VARIABILITY OF BALL RELEASE PROPERTIES AND PITCH LENGTH ACCURACY IN CRICKET FAST BOWLING

2022

ELITE FEMALE CRICKET POWER-HITTING BATTING TECHNIQUE DIFFERS BETWEEN FAST AND SPIN BOWLING DELIVERIES

2022

Relationships between Racket Arm Joint Moments and Racket Head Speed during the Badminton Jump Smash Performed by Elite Male Malaysian Players

1

2022

Hybrid autonomous controller for bipedal robot balance with deep reinforcement learning and pattern generators

9

2021

Comparing power hitting kinematics between skilled male and female cricket batters

5

2021

Lumbar Bone Mineral Adaptation: The Effect of Fast Bowling Technique in Adolescent Cricketers

3

2021

The effect of body position and mass centre velocity at toe off on the start performance of elite swimmers and how this differs between gender

2

2021

A lateral ankle sprain during a lateral backward step in badminton: A case report of a televised injury incident

3

2021

Kinetic and kinematic determinants of shuttlecock speed in the forehand jump smash performed by elite male Malaysian badminton players

19

2021

Scaling the cricket pitch to fit junior players

6

2021

