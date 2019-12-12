Dr. Rupp is a Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Section of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is the Medical Director of The Nebraska Medical Center Department of Healthcare Epidemiology and co-Director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. Dr. Rupp received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas and holds a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas, Austin, Texas. He underwent internship and residency training in Internal Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University and completed a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at VCU. He is a Diplomate, American Board of Internal Medicine, and in the subspecialty area of Infectious Diseases. He is a Fellow of the Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (SHEA), American College of Physicians (ACP), and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). He is a Past-President of SHEA and is a past-president of ASM Division L (Infection Control/Hospital Epidemiology). Dr Rupp has served as a consultant for the US Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Rupp has published over 300 articles, chapters and abstracts and is the editor of a textbook entitled “Biofilms, Infections, and Antimicrobial Therapy.” He frequently presents papers at national and international meetings, serves as a guest lecturer, and is an active teacher and researcher. Dr. Rupp’s research interests are in the areas of staphylococcal disease, healthcare-associated infections, and antimicrobial resistance.