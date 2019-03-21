Mark Stapp has been involved in planning, investing in, developing, and consulting on real estate for more than 30 years, with a focus on sustainable development. Stapp is the Fred E. Taylor Professor in Real Estate at the W. P. Carey School of Business, and Director of the Master of Real Estate Development program. In addition to his appointments within the W. P. Carey School, Stapp is a faculty associate in the School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. Stapp is also the managing member of the investment and development firm Pyramid Community Developers, LLC, and president of U.S. operations for the Swiss investment company Naef International Management since 1995.