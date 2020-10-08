Mark Stibich, PhD, FIDSA

Xenex Disinfection Services

Epidemiologist - Chief Scientific Officer and founder of Xenex Disinfection Services

Expertise: EpidemiologyInfection ControlUV disinfectionarea disinfectiondisinfection of public spacesPublic Healthsurface disinfectionprotocol design

Dr. Stibich is an infectious diseases epidemiologist, founder and Chief Scientific Officer for Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities. Xenex's LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used by hundreds of healthcare facilities (and now office buildings, schools, professional sports teams, hotels, police stations, correctional facilities, airports and convention centers) to reduce the microbial contamination from "superbugs" such as MRSA, VRE and C. diff. The LightStrike robot is proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in 2 minutes. More than 40 peer-reviewed studies documenting the robot's efficacy have been published in scientific journals. 

Dr. Stibich specializes in creating efficient solutions for public health problems. He received his doctoral training from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and has been involved in numerous international research and intervention projects. He is an inventor on over 125 patents relating to infection prevention, a principal investigator on an NIH grant, and was a visiting scientist at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

A Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and a Fellow with the Royal Society of Medicine, Dr. Stibich  is a frequent speaker and has presented for many organizations including TEDx, DENT and the Royal Society of Medicine.

Xenex LightStrike UV Robots Deactivate SARS-CoV-2 on Surfaces in 2 Minutes in New Peer-Reviewed Study

A new peer-reviewed study validates the effectiveness of Xenex Disinfection Services’ LightStrike robot in quickly deactivating SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces, and explores the implications for reducing the risk of virus transmission everywhere that people work, travel, play and live.
08-Oct-2020 04:15:03 PM EDT

“Our robots have been adopted as the environmental standard of care by many of the world’s leading hospitals because they work — and they work very quickly. We wanted our current and future customers to know with certainty that their pulsed xenon UV robots could stop COVID-19.”

- https://nypost.com/2020/05/01/can-this-germ-zapping-robot-really-kill-the-coronavirus/

