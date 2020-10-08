Dr. Stibich is an infectious diseases epidemiologist, founder and Chief Scientific Officer for Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities. Xenex's LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used by hundreds of healthcare facilities (and now office buildings, schools, professional sports teams, hotels, police stations, correctional facilities, airports and convention centers) to reduce the microbial contamination from "superbugs" such as MRSA, VRE and C. diff. The LightStrike robot is proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in 2 minutes. More than 40 peer-reviewed studies documenting the robot's efficacy have been published in scientific journals. Dr. Stibich specializes in creating efficient solutions for public health problems. He received his doctoral training from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and has been involved in numerous international research and intervention projects. He is an inventor on over 125 patents relating to infection prevention, a principal investigator on an NIH grant, and was a visiting scientist at MD Anderson Cancer Center. A Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and a Fellow with the Royal Society of Medicine, Dr. Stibich is a frequent speaker and has presented for many organizations including TEDx, DENT and the Royal Society of Medicine.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Liquid crystal display device, driving circuit, driving method, and electronic devices
|
138
|
2005
|
The role of the healthcare environment in the spread of multidrug-resistant organisms: update on current best practices for containment
|
119
|
2014
|
A qualitative assessment of decisions affecting contraceptive utilization and fertility intentions among HIV-positive women in Soweto, South Africa
|
86
|
2009
|
Evaluation of a pulsed-xenon ultraviolet room disinfection device for impact on hospital operations and microbial reduction
|
83
|
2011
|
Characterization of the emerging HIV type 1 and HCV epidemics among injecting drug users in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
|
54
|
2009
|
Male sex workers in Moscow, Russia: a pilot study of demographics, substance use patterns, and prevalence of HIV-1 and sexually transmitted infections
|
52
|
2010
|
Utilization and impact of a pulsed-xenon ultraviolet room disinfection system and multidisciplinary care team on Clostridium difficile in a long-term acute care facility
|
46
|
2015
|
Impact of pulsed xenon ultraviolet light on hospital-acquired infection rates in a community hospital
|
42
|
2016
|
Ultraviolet discharge lamp apparatuses having optical filters which attenuate visible light
|
39
|
2015
|
A systematic and critical review of bacteriophage therapy against multidrug-resistant ESKAPE organisms in humans
|
37
|
2019
|
Patient–provider communication and reproductive health among HIV-positive women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|
36
|
2010
|
Systems which determine operating parameters and disinfection schedules for germicidal devices
|
35
|
2017
|
Non-inferiority of pulsed xenon UV light versus bleach for reducing environmental Clostridium difficile contamination on high-touch surfaces in Clostridium difficile infection …
|
34
|
2015
|
Factors influencing contraceptive choice and discontinuation among HIV-positive women in Kericho, Kenya
|
34
|
2010
|
Marked ethnic differences in HIV prevalence and risk behaviors among injection drug users in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, 2004
|
33
|
2006
|
Impact of a multi-hospital intervention utilising screening, hand hygiene education and pulsed xenon ultraviolet (PX-UV) on the rate of hospital associated meticillin resistant …
|
32
|
2013
|
Interaction of healthcare worker hands and portable medical equipment: a sequence analysis to show potential transmission opportunities
|
31
|
2017
|
Influence of culture on contraceptive utilization among HIV-positive women in Brazil, Kenya, and South Africa
|
31
|
2011
|
Ultraviolet discharge lamp apparatuses with one or more reflectors
|
29
|
2015
|
Disinfecting personal protective equipment with pulsed xenon ultraviolet as a risk mitigation strategy for health care workers
|
28
|
2015
A new peer-reviewed study validates the effectiveness of Xenex Disinfection Services’ LightStrike robot in quickly deactivating SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces, and explores the implications for reducing the risk of virus transmission everywhere that people work, travel, play and live.
08-Oct-2020 04:15:03 PM EDT
“Our robots have been adopted as the environmental standard of care by many of the world’s leading hospitals because they work — and they work very quickly. We wanted our current and future customers to know with certainty that their pulsed xenon UV robots could stop COVID-19.”
- https://nypost.com/2020/05/01/can-this-germ-zapping-robot-really-kill-the-coronavirus/