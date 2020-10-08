Dr. Stibich is an infectious diseases epidemiologist, founder and Chief Scientific Officer for Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities. Xenex's LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used by hundreds of healthcare facilities (and now office buildings, schools, professional sports teams, hotels, police stations, correctional facilities, airports and convention centers) to reduce the microbial contamination from "superbugs" such as MRSA, VRE and C. diff. The LightStrike robot is proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in 2 minutes. More than 40 peer-reviewed studies documenting the robot's efficacy have been published in scientific journals. Dr. Stibich specializes in creating efficient solutions for public health problems. He received his doctoral training from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and has been involved in numerous international research and intervention projects. He is an inventor on over 125 patents relating to infection prevention, a principal investigator on an NIH grant, and was a visiting scientist at MD Anderson Cancer Center. A Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and a Fellow with the Royal Society of Medicine, Dr. Stibich is a frequent speaker and has presented for many organizations including TEDx, DENT and the Royal Society of Medicine.