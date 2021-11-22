Mark Warschauer is a Professor of Education and Informatics at the University of California, Irvine. A first generation college student and former community organizer for the United Farm Workers union, Dr. Warschauer began his educational career as a Spanish bilingual math and ESL teacher in San Francisco public schools. He has previously taught and conducted research at the University of Hawaii, Moscow Linguistics University, Charles University in Prague, and Waseda University in Japan, and served as educational technology director of a large educational reform project in Egypt. Dr. Warschauer is director of the Digital Learning Lab at UC Irvine, where, together with colleagues and students, he works on a range of research projects related to digital media in education. In K-12 education, his team is developing and studying cloud-based writing, examining new forms of automated writing assessment, exploring digital scaffolding for reading, investigating one-to-one programs with Chromebooks, and analyzing use of interactive mobile robots for virtual inclusion. In higher education, his team is looking at instructional practices in STEM lecture courses, the impact of virtual learning on student achievement, the learning processes and outcomes in Massively Open Online Courses (MOOCs), and the impact on students of multi-tasking with digital media. The DLL team is also exploring new approaches to data mining, machine learning, and learning analytics to analyze the learning and educational data that result from use of new digital tools. Dr. Warschauer is author and editor of a wide range of books, including, most recently, Learning in the Cloud: How (and Why) to Transform Schools with Digital Media and Japan: The Paradox of Harmony. He is founding editor of Language Learning & Technology journal and has been appointed inaugural editor of AERA Open. He is active on Twitter @markwarschauer, where he posts on a wide range of professional and personal issues, and occasionally blogs at Papyrus News. He is a Fellow of the American Educational Research Association.