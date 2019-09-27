Martin B. Leon, MD is Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). Dr. Leon is also Director of the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy (CIVT), Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, and on the Executive Board of the Columbia NewYork-Presbyterian Heart Valve Center. He continues as a practicing Interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. Dr. Leon is also the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. Dr. Leon has served as principal investigator for over 50 clinical trials that have helped shape the field of interventional cardiovascular medicine, including the following studies: STRESS, STARS, Gamma-one, SIRIUS, ENDEAVOR, and most recently, the PARTNER trial, studying the value of transcatheter valve therapy for patients with aortic stenosis. Dr. Leon has co-authored over 1550 publications, has performed over 10,000 interventional procedures, and has had a major impact as a thought-leader and innovator in the expanding sub-specialty of interventional cardiovascular device and drug therapies. He is the Director and Founder of Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the world’s premier interventional cardiovascular meeting, which recently celebrated its 24th anniversary. Dr. Leon has also served as Director or Co-Director of more than 100 international educational programs in areas of interventional cardiology. Dr. Leon has received 10 international career achievement awards and was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Athens. Dr. Leon was previously the Director of Cardiovascular Research and Education at the Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute in New York. Prior to that, he was Director of Clinical Research at the Washington Cardiology Center at the Washington Hospital Center and Clinical Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC. Earlier in his career, he served as a Clinical Associate, Senior Investigator, and Director of the Catheterization Laboratories in the Cardiology Branch of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. He was a founder of the Washington Cardiology Center and the Cardiology Research Foundation in Washington, DC. Dr. Leon completed a fellowship in Cardiology at the Yale-New Haven Hospital. He completed medical school at the Yale School of Medicine, and his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Yale-New Haven Hospital.
PCR and CRF are pleased to announce the creation of virtual Partners in Learning sessions that will be broadcast during the PCR e-Course (June 25-27, 2020) and CRF’s TVT Connect meeting (June 18-28, 2020). The sessions, which will cover coronary artery disease in TAVI patients and TAVI in low risk patients, are part of a collaborative educational series from the two groups.
28-May-2020 10:50:31 AM EDT
The Geoffrey O. Hartzler Master Operator Award will be presented to Shigeru Saito, MD, in a ceremony on September 27, 2019 at the 31st Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF).
27-Sep-2019 02:05:04 PM EDT
“CRF has grown due to a special blend of passion, creativity, and productivity, and Juan embodies our innovative culture,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF and its Co-Director, Medical Research and Education. “With his unique combination of advanced interventional skills, entrepreneurial spirit, and business insight, he has the visionary capacity to foresee new opportunities. Importantly, Juan is a caring and thoughtful ‘people person’ who will catalyze communication and collaboration both inside and outside the organization.”
- The Cardiovascular Research Foundation Appoints Dr. Juan F. Granada as President and Chief Executive Officer
“Patients with heart failure are in need of improved solutions and the AccuCinch technology is unique as it addresses heart function from the perspective of ventricular reshaping, with a minimally invasive approach, and potentially at an earlier phase before progression to advanced disease,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, professor of medicine and Director of the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian, and chairman of the CorCinch-HF study. “The CorCinch clinical programs are developing a new class of therapy and the clinical trials have embraced a strong collaboration between Heart Failure and Structural Heart teams. We are encouraged by the clinical benefits demonstrated in the CorCinch feasibility phase and are looking forward to the CorCinch-HF randomized study to confirm these findings.”
- Ancora Heart Receives IDE Approval for CorCinch-HF Pivotal Study of the AccuCinch® Ventricular Restoration System