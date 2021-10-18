Martin Dresner has served on the faculty of the R.H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland since 1988, where he is Professor and Chair of the Logistics, Business and Public Policy Department. He received his Ph.D. in Policy Analysis from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. His research focuses on two broad areas, air transport policy and logistics management. Professionally, he is Chair of the Air Transport Research Society (ATRS) and a past president of the Transportation and Public Utilities Group (TPUG) of the Allied Social Sciences Association and of the Transportation Research Forum (TRF). Dresner is an Associate Editor for the Journal of Business Logistics. He has testified before the U.S. House Aviation Subcommittee and has worked on consulting projects for several organizations, including the Maryland Aviation Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Energy.