Dr. Mary Crow, a rheumatologist, is physician-in-chief emerita at Hospital for Special Surgery and a professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology of the Department of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. She is also director of the Autoimmunity and Inflammation Research Program at HSS and co-director of the Mary Kirkland Center for Lupus Research at the HSS Research Institute. Dr. Crow holds the Benjamin M. Rosen Chair in Immunology and Inflammation Research at HSS. She led the HSS Department of Medicine and the Division of Rheumatology in the Department of Medicine at Weill Cornell from 2010 to 2020. Dr. Crow’s academic and research career has focused on unraveling the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie the systemic autoimmune diseases, with a particular focus on systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis. She has identified interferon-alpha, an immune system protein typically expressed in the setting of virus infection, as a key pathogenic mediator in lupus. Her laboratory continues to study the triggers of immune system activation in SLE, the molecular pathways associated with the clinical manifestations of lupus, and the mechanisms that result in disease flares. Dr. Crow’s research has identified therapeutic targets, providing the rationale for the development of novel therapeutic agents for patients with SLE. In addition to her leadership roles at HSS and WCMC/NYPH, Dr. Crow has served as president of the American College of Rheumatology, as president of the Henry Kunkel Society, and as chair or co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Alliance for Lupus Research and the Lupus Research Alliance from 2008 to 2019. She has been honored as an “Arthritis Hero” of the Arthritis Foundation, and in 2010 she received the Margaret D. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award of the Arthritis Foundation, New York Chapter. In 2018 she received the Presidential Gold Medal of the American College of Rheumatology, and in 2019 she was honored as a Notable Woman in Healthcare by Crain’s New York Business.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Prevalence and correlates of accelerated atherosclerosis in systemic lupus erythematosus
|
1519
|
2003
|
Toll-like receptor 9–dependent activation by DNA-containing immune complexes is mediated by HMGB1 and RAGE
|
1357
|
2007
|
Activation of the interferon‐α pathway identifies a subgroup of systemic lupus erythematosus patients with distinct serologic features and active disease
|
573
|
2005
|
Identification of a central role for complement in osteoarthritis
|
446
|
2011
|
New insights into the immunopathogenesis of systemic lupus erythematosus
|
432
|
2016
|
Genome-wide association study in Asian populations identifies variants in ETS1 and WDFY4 associated with systemic lupus erythematosus
|
393
|
2010
|
Coordinate overexpression of interferon‐α–induced genes in systemic lupus erythematosus
|
386
|
2004
|
Increased expression of CD40 ligand on systemic lupus erythematosus lymphocytes.
|
385
|
1996
|
Preclinical carotid atherosclerosis in patients with rheumatoid arthritis
|
368
|
2006
|
High serum IFN-α activity is a heritable risk factor for systemic lupus erythematosus
|
365
|
2007
|
Arterial stiffness in chronic inflammatory diseases
|
352
|
2005
|
Elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels are associated with local inflammatory findings in patients with osteoarthritis
|
347
|
2007
|
Type I interferon in the pathogenesis of lupus
|
336
|
2014
|
2019 European League Against Rheumatism/American College of Rheumatology classification criteria for systemic lupus erythematosus
|
322
|
2019
|
CD40 ligation induces Apo-1/Fas expression on human B lymphocytes and facilitates apoptosis through the Apo-1/Fas pathway.
|
299
|
1995
|
Functional assay of type I interferon in systemic lupus erythematosus plasma and association with anti–RNA binding protein autoantibodies
|
296
|
2006
|
Association of the IRF5 risk haplotype with high serum interferon‐α activity in systemic lupus erythematosus patients
|
273
|
2008
|
Microarray analysis of interferon-regulated genes in SLE
|
267
|
2003
|
Ligation of CD40 on fibroblasts induces CD54 (ICAM‐1) and CD106 (VCAM‐1) up‐regulation and IL‐6 production and proliferation
|
265
|
1995
|
International handbook on the preparation and development of school leaders
|
256
|
2009
Mary K. Crow, MD, physician-in-chief and chief of Rheumatology, and Jane E. Salmon, MD, rheumatologist at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), have been named honorary members of the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) during the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology in Amsterdam.
12-Jul-2018 04:05:27 PM EDT
"In a disease like lupus, there are many kinds of stressors that can trigger the disease or flares of the disease, such as ultraviolet light or excessive fatigue".
- https://lupusnewstoday.com/2020/01/17/excessive-ifn-i-levels-sle-flares-possibly-linked-to-mitochondria-damage-study/