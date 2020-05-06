Mary Dale Peterson, M.D., MSHCA, FACHE, FASA, is president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). She was elected for a one-year term in October 2018. Dr. Peterson is executive vice president and chief operating officer of Driscoll Health System; emeritus staff at Driscoll Children’s Hospital; and president and CEO of Driscoll Children’s Health Plan, a non-profit, community-based health insurance plan, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is also a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Dr. Peterson has served ASA in numerous roles, most recently as ASA first vice president. She has served as ASA treasurer and chair of the ASA Section on Fiscal Affairs. Additionally, Dr. Peterson has been on the ASA Board of Directors since 2006 and is a member of the ASA Charitable Foundation’s Board of Directors. She was also treasurer of the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (an ASA related organization) from 2012-2017. Dr. Peterson serves on the Executive Committees of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists and Nueces County Medical Society. She has been an active member of the American Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association since 1984. Dr. Peterson received her Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University. She completed her Doctor of Medicine and anesthesiology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she was elected chief resident. Dr. Peterson also completed a Master of Science in Health Care Administration at Trinity University in San Antonio. She is board-certified in anesthesiology and critical care medicine.
"This survey appears to confirm what we have been hearing from our members: that insurers may be forcing more physicians to be out of network to shore up their profits while negatively impacting patients"
A recent survey of anesthesia administrators and executive members of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) finds a majority of physician anesthesiologists pivoted from working in the operating room to treating COVID-19 patients in critical care units and ICUs, making the most of their expertise in intubation, ventilation strategies, and critical care medicine, which includes all aspects of resuscitation with multiorgan failure.
28-May-2020 02:40:52 PM EDT
Health insurance companies around the country are using aggressive negotiating tactics to terminate physician contracts, forcing physicians out of network with little or no notice and increasing the likelihood that patients will receive surprise medical bills. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) has implored Alex M. Azar II, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to press insurers to reinstate terminated contracts and to implement a moratorium on cancellations and terminations during this national health emergency.
14-May-2020 03:10:09 PM EDT
The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) urges Americans to protect our nation’s Veterans by asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to reverse
its memorandum that dismantles the successful anesthesia care team, removes physician anesthesiologists from surgery and replaces them with nurses, lowering the standard of care for Veterans and jeopardizing their lives.
06-May-2020 01:05:53 PM EDT
“The question of how often you should test I think that is up for debate. It's a challenge because I don't think we have enough testing supplies to test everybody on a daily basis or weekly basis.”
- How COVID Changed Healthcare: Newswise Live Expert Panel May 21, 2020
“A lot of anaesthesiologists when elective surgeries were canceled, were redeployed to critical care units in some of the really hard-hit areas like New York and Boston and we actually converted operating rooms and used our anesthesia gas machine ventilators as ICU ventilators to supplement the ICU ventilators.”
- How COVID Changed Healthcare: Newswise Live Expert Panel May 21, 2020