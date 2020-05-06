Mary Dale Peterson, M.D., MSHCA, FACHE, FASA, is president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). She was elected for a one-year term in October 2018. Dr. Peterson is executive vice president and chief operating officer of Driscoll Health System; emeritus staff at Driscoll Children’s Hospital; and president and CEO of Driscoll Children’s Health Plan, a non-profit, community-based health insurance plan, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is also a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Dr. Peterson has served ASA in numerous roles, most recently as ASA first vice president. She has served as ASA treasurer and chair of the ASA Section on Fiscal Affairs. Additionally, Dr. Peterson has been on the ASA Board of Directors since 2006 and is a member of the ASA Charitable Foundation’s Board of Directors. She was also treasurer of the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (an ASA related organization) from 2012-2017. Dr. Peterson serves on the Executive Committees of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists and Nueces County Medical Society. She has been an active member of the American Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association since 1984. Dr. Peterson received her Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University. She completed her Doctor of Medicine and anesthesiology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she was elected chief resident. Dr. Peterson also completed a Master of Science in Health Care Administration at Trinity University in San Antonio. She is board-certified in anesthesiology and critical care medicine.