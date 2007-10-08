Mary Mascari, associate professor of nursing, Director of the O'Connor Office of Rural Health Studies and Coordinator of Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and Forensic Health Programs, is an expert of school violence and recently offered expert commentary on the Colorado shootings, mass murder and mental health. She is a parenting expert and the author of "Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood." She has conducted numerous parenting workshops around the country on topics such as keeping kids safe from predators (‘live’ and Internet), bullying, cyberbullying, raising nonviolent kids, sexting, anger management in kids, coping with back to school angst, how to avoid spoiling your kid, shaken baby syndrome, how to be a positive role model, teaching children how to be charitable, finding family time, girls and puberty, grand-parenting, holiday etiquette, traveling with kids, how to limit spending on your kids (particularly during the holidays), Halloween safety and money management. She has provided numerous talks on the issue of “Choosing Nursing as a Career,” drawing from her book on the topic, “Becoming a Nurse”.
"There are certainly a lot of people who have a lot of things go wrong, and they're not committing mass murders," said Mary Muscari, a forensic nurse at Binghamton University in New York who has researched mass killers . . .
Mary E. Muscari, Ph.D, is an associate professor in the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University. She is a specialist in child health, mental health and forensics. Muscari uses her experience in pediatric, psychiatric and forensic nursing in both her clinical practice and her writing, particularly regarding victims and perpetrators of violence.
11-Sep-2012 03:00:17 PM EDT
Close to 5.2 million adults experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) every year. In her latest book, What Nurses Know . . . PTSD, Binghamton University researcher, Mary Muscari, provides a holistic view of this potentially debilitating illness, providing PTSD sufferers and their friends and family with a better understanding of the disorder and what to do about it.
11-Sep-2012 02:25:20 PM EDT
20-Jul-2012 12:40:25 PM EDT
Valentine’s Day can be pretty painful for kids who don’t get their share of heart-shaped cards. Mary Muscari, associate professor in the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University and the author of Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood, offers tips for parents when their kids come home empty-handed.
09-Feb-2012 04:10:32 PM EST
For kids, summer vacation signals freedom but for parents, too much of a good thing can create problems once school starts. Mary Muscari, associate professor at Binghamton University and the author of Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood, offers tips for helping kids stay sharp while still keeping things fun – and affordable.
27-Jun-2011 02:40:42 PM EDT
Mary Muscari, associate professor in the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University, and author of Let Kids Be Kids: Rescuing Childhood, offers suggestions for keeping the Easter Bunny spirit alive and hopping.
29-Mar-2011 01:55:49 PM EDT
Binghamton University faculty offer thoughts on kissing and cuddling; dealing with the Valentine’s Day complainers aka cheapskates; and tips for making Valentine’s Day fun for the whole family.
14-Jan-2011 01:00:00 PM EST
Mary Muscari, associate professor and parenting expert at Binghamton University, has avoided stress-out Thanksgivings for over 20 years. She offers ways to keep stress from turning Thanksgiving into a real turkey.
10-Nov-2010 09:00:07 AM EST
Mary Muscari, associate professor in the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University and author of "Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood," offers tips for parents on the latest cell phone craze among teens.
05-May-2009 02:45:13 PM EDT
Mary Muscari, associate professor in the Decker School of Nursing at Binghamton University and author of "Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood," offers tips for managing materialism in your kids.
08-Apr-2009 03:00:39 PM EDT
Ten years after the horrific massacre at Columbine High School sharpened the nation's views on youth violence, Binghamton University researcher Mary Muscari sees cause for optimism "” and for deep concern "” about the way adolescents are growing up in America.
31-Mar-2009 02:40:45 PM EDT
How to keep the spirit going when the kids get too big for Santa, from Mary Muscari, associate professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York, and author of Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood.
31-Oct-2008 01:00:50 PM EDT
Tips on how to trick or treat safely this Halloween, from Mary Muscari, associate professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York, and author of Not My Kid 2: Protecting Your Children from the 21 Threats of the 21st Century.
12-Sep-2008 01:00:56 PM EDT
Tips on how to help your child get back in the school groove, from Mary Muscari, associate professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York, and author of Not My Kid: 21 Steps for Raising a Nonviolent Child and Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood.'
12-Aug-2008 02:00:05 PM EDT
Tips on spotting the warning signs of cyberbullying and how to help your child deal with the issue, from Mary Muscari, associate professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York, and author of Not My Kid: 21 Steps for Raising a Nonviolent Child and Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood.
16-May-2008 08:55:12 AM EDT
Stress overload can cause your child to be withdrawn, depressed, irritable and even suicidal. Stress is a part of everyday life for both you and your child. Some people love stress and are very productive under pressure. Others dread it and fall apart. Mary Muscari, associate professor at Binghamton University, offers stress buster tips.
11-Apr-2008 01:00:18 PM EDT
Mary Muscari, associate professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York, offers advice on preventing shaken baby syndrome. Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS) refers to the medical findings that result from the violent shaking of an infant or young child.
14-Mar-2008 01:00:24 PM EDT
Parenting philosophies come and go, but old-fashioned values are still the best, says Binghamton University nursing professor in two new books on raising adolescents. "Kids are not just small adults," Associate Professor Mary Muscari said. "That's my mantra. Even teenagers don't think like adults. They don't have that ability, those experiences."
06-Feb-2008 10:45:30 AM EST
Have your holidays become more pain than pleasure? If so, take some time to recoup your sanity and make the holiday season the joyous time is was meant to be for you and your family.
26-Oct-2007 01:00:37 PM EDT
School shootings, while heinous and frightening, remain relatively rare events, However, they leave behind a devastating aftermath of loss and psychological trauma and we need to take steps to recognize kids at risk to prevent further carnage.
08-Oct-2007 02:10:43 PM EDT
