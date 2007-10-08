Mary Mascari, associate professor of nursing, Director of the O'Connor Office of Rural Health Studies and Coordinator of Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and Forensic Health Programs, is an expert of school violence and recently offered expert commentary on the Colorado shootings, mass murder and mental health. She is a parenting expert and the author of "Let Kids be Kids: Rescuing Childhood." She has conducted numerous parenting workshops around the country on topics such as keeping kids safe from predators (‘live’ and Internet), bullying, cyberbullying, raising nonviolent kids, sexting, anger management in kids, coping with back to school angst, how to avoid spoiling your kid, shaken baby syndrome, how to be a positive role model, teaching children how to be charitable, finding family time, girls and puberty, grand-parenting, holiday etiquette, traveling with kids, how to limit spending on your kids (particularly during the holidays), Halloween safety and money management. She has provided numerous talks on the issue of “Choosing Nursing as a Career,” drawing from her book on the topic, “Becoming a Nurse”.