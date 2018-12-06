Mary B. Teagarden is professor of global strategy and associate dean of faculty and administration at Thunderbird School of Global Management and editor-in-chief of Thunderbird International Business Review, and Editor of Journal of International business studies. She is a world-renowned thought leader and educator in the areas of global strategic management and strategic human resource management. Teagarden is recognized and sought after in academic, corporate and government sectors for her teaching, executive training and consulting. She is an active international consultant who advises technology-intensive manufacturing and service firms in China, India, Mexico, Malaysia, and Brazil. She has published more than 130 articles, books, chapters, and case studies in Harvard Business Review, Academy of Management Journal, Human Resource Management, Asia Pacific Journal of Management, California Management Review, MIT Sloan Review and Organizational Dynamics among others. Her research focuses on global competitiveness and capability building with an emphasis on offshore manufacturing and service, innovation, high technology transfer, sustainable development, developing global mindset, and talent management. Teagarden works with a variety of clients including AKZO-Nobel, ALFA, AMEX, Ardex, Avnet, AT&T, Bancomext, Bank of China, Bank Negara Malaysia, Baxter International, Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Mexico, CCPIT, CNOOC, China Mobile, China Netcom, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, Cotemar, ExxonMobil, Fengzheng (Founders), Ford, General Motors, Honeywell, Huawei, Hyundai, Intel, International Federation of the Red Cross-Red Crescent, Intuit, Lenovo, LG Group, Lucent Technologies, Maybank, McCormick,Motorola, NCR, Northern Telecom, NZTE, Qualcomm, Reserva del Senior, Sanpower, Shanghai Automotive International Corporation (SAIC), Sony, SK Group, Televerde, Tropicana Peninsular, UTStarcom, Vitro, Xilinx, Yantian International Container Terminals, and Zhezhang Mobil, among others. Teagarden has lived or worked in 11 Latin American countries, five European countries and eight Asian countries – in addition to the United States and Canada. Mary is fluent in Spanish and conversant in French. Top media outlets call on her expertise regularly, including: CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business, CCTV, ABC, NBC, the Financial Times, the Washington Post, the International Herald Tribune, Harvard Business School Working Knowledge, CIO and IEEE Spectrum. She previously served as a director the American University of Rome board, as an advisor to China’s Huawei, and the US Airways Educational Foundation, and as a director of the West Valley Child Crisis Center and Arhaus University. Teagarden currently serves on the Board of the China-US Business Research Center at the University of San Francisco. Teagarden and her husband reside in Cave Creek, Arizona. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the deserts of the Southwest and rock climbing in her Jeep. Education Ph.D. Global Strategic Management, University of Southern California.