Mary Teagarden is recognized in academic, corporate and government sectors for her teaching, executive training, and consulting. Teagarden is professor of global strategy and associate dean of faculty and administration at Thunderbird School of Global Management and editor-in-chief of Thunderbird International Business Review. She is an active international consultant who advises technology-intensive manufacturing and service firms in China, India, Mexico, Malaysia, and Brazil. Teagarden has published more than 130 articles, books, chapters, and case studies in Harvard Business Review, Academy of Management Journal, Human Resource Management among others. Her research focuses on global competitiveness and capability building with an emphasis on offshore manufacturing and service, innovation, high technology transfer, sustainable development, developing global mindset, and talent management.