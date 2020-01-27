Dr. Mas Takashima is board certified in Otolaryngology, Otology/Neurotology and Sleep Medicine by the American Board of Otolaryngology. Takashima completed medical training and a residency at the Baylor College of Medicine. He also completed a fellowship in Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery and a fellowship at the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, Houston. Takashima's clinical areas of expertise include the treatment of sleep medicine, tumors, sleep apnea, sleep medicine and surgery of the head, neck and skull.