Dr. Massimo Stiavelli has led the James Webb Space Telescope mission office at STScI since 2012. He is an Interdisciplinary Scientist in the JWST Science Working Group. He joined the Institute in 1995 and served as a European Space Agency astronomer for the first five years. He was an instrument scientist for the Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2), going on to work on the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) during its development. He was part of the team that developed the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). His research interests include cosmology, formation and evolution of galaxies and central black holes. Dr. Stiavelli has extensive experience in all aspects of modern astronomical research, from theory and observations to instrument development.