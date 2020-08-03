Matthew Davis, MD, MAPP, is Division Head of Academic General Pediatrics and Primary Care at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Associate Chief Research Officer for Health Services and Policy Research at Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Lurie Children’s. He is a Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. His research focus is on population health, with particular emphasis on the family context and impact of local, state and federal policies on child and family health. Before coming to Lurie Children’s, Dr. Davis was at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Michigan, where he was quoted often in the media as the expert on the impact of the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis.
Summer 2021 will be the first time many people venture back in the water following the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent study by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago underscored the need for families to practice water safety and teach children about safety around pools and at the beach.
15-Jun-2021 12:30:08 PM EDT
A recent survey by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago shows that nearly one-quarter of Chicago parents (22 percent) felt they have been discriminated against on a daily or weekly basis.
13-May-2021 11:35:34 AM EDT
A recent survey by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago shows the toll the pandemic is taking and estimates that 70,000 toddlers and children in the city—at a minimum—are showing symptoms that may be connected to detrimental mental and behavioral health.
31-Mar-2021 12:15:35 PM EDT
While managed care has become the predominant form of Medicaid coverage for youth, researchers found only a modest increase in the receipt of preventive care services in this population, with marked variation across states. Whereas some states experienced improvements in preventive care services delivery for children as they implemented managed care, others did not.
01-Mar-2021 03:45:41 PM EST
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges to parenting for Chicago moms and dads as entire families live, work and attend school together at home, according to a survey from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
25-Feb-2021 11:45:55 AM EST
Chicago parents continue to voice predominant concern about bullying and are turning most often to their children’s schools for help, according to new survey results from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
29-Dec-2020 11:50:32 AM EST
More than three in five Chicago parents (64 percent) were very concerned about COVID-19 affecting their family’s health, according to new survey results released by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Chicago parents were surveyed May – July, 2020. Their responses are in sharp contrast to the results from a national poll in July, which found that only 49 percent of U.S. adults were very worried about COVID-19 infecting them or someone in their family.
29-Oct-2020 05:05:23 PM EDT
In Chicago, only 36 percent of parents with low household income reported being in better health, compared to 57 percent of parents with low to middle income and 75 percent of parents with high income, according to a survey released by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).
30-Sep-2020 03:35:10 PM EDT
Although good vision is important for children’s physical development and academic success, 24 percent of Chicago’s children and adolescents ages 1-17 have not had their vision tested, according to a survey of parents released by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).
26-Aug-2020 12:05:01 PM EDT
Prevalence of asthma in Chicago’s youth is higher than state and national levels, according to the latest survey of parents released by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). The survey found that 16 percent of families have a child who had ever been diagnosed with asthma, above the 11 percent rate across Illinois and 12 percent nationwide.
03-Aug-2020 01:20:23 PM EDT