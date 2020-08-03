Matthew Davis, MD, MAPP, is Division Head of Academic General Pediatrics and Primary Care at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Associate Chief Research Officer for Health Services and Policy Research at Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Lurie Children’s. He is a Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. His research focus is on population health, with particular emphasis on the family context and impact of local, state and federal policies on child and family health. Before coming to Lurie Children’s, Dr. Davis was at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Michigan, where he was quoted often in the media as the expert on the impact of the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis.