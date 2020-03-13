Matthew Kavanagh is a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center and director of the Global Health Policy and Governance Initiative at the O’Neill Institute. A political scientist by training, with extensive policy experience, he works at the intersection of global health, law, and political economy. Dr. Kavanagh’s research and policy work focus on the drivers of access to healthcare and medicines in low- and middle-income countries and the impact of human rights and constitutional protections on health outcomes. He currently serves on the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee for UNAIDS, as an advisor to the Health Global Access Project, and has previously advised the WHO, U.S. State Department, and various NGOs on human rights and global health policy. As a social scientist, Dr. Kavanagh uses both qualitative research methods and large-N statistics to understand how governance institutions help or hinder the advancement of population health – with recent empirical fieldwork in South Africa, India, Malawi, Lesotho, and Thailand as part of projects on HIV treatment policy and the constitutionalization of health. His policy work seeks to address these governance challenges and has included leading transnational efforts focused on access to HIV treatment, community participation in global health programs, international trade, financial industry regulation, and water rights. This work has included drafting legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives; presenting before the U.N. Special Rapporteur for the Right to Health, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, House Ways and Means Committee, and the U.S. Trade Representative; and leading a successful policy change effort that secured expanded HIV treatment access in East and Southern Africa. Dr. Kavanagh’s work has appeared in a social science and health journals such as The Lancet, Studies in Comparative International Development, Health & Human Rights, and others and he has been interviewed in outlets ranging from the New York Times and Wall Street Journal to the BBC and Al Jazeera. He completed a PhD in political science from the University of Pennsylvania, certificate in health law from Penn’s law school, Masters in communities and policy from Harvard University and BA from Vassar College.
New research shows that international aid from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria goes beyond battling disease and is linked to better governance in low- and middle-income countries.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Rewriting the Legal Family: Beyond Exclusivity to a Care-Based Standard
|
77
|
2004
|
The Vancouver Consensus: antiretroviral medicines, medical evidence, and political will
|
30
|
2015
|
The right to health: institutional effects of constitutional provisions on health outcomes
|
17
|
2016
|
The politics and epidemiology of transition: PEPFAR and AIDS in South Africa
|
17
|
2014
|
Evolving human rights and the science of antiretroviral medicine
|
15
|
2015
|
Ebola and war in the Democratic Republic of Congo: avoiding failure and thinking ahead
|
11
|
2019
|
Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: time to sound a global alert?
|
9
|
2019
|
Human rights in public health: Deepening engagement at a critical time
|
9
|
2018
|
Employing human rights frameworks to realize access to an HIV cure
|
8
|
2015
|
Authoritarianism, outbreaks, and information politics
|
7
|
2020
|
The politics of transition and the economics of HIV: AIDS and PEPFAR in South Africa.
|
7
|
2014
|
Biometrics and public health surveillance in criminalised and key populations: policy, ethics, and human rights considerations
|
6
|
2019
|
Governance and transparency at PEPFAR
|
6
|
2014
|
HIV viral load monitoring among key populations in low‐and middle‐income countries: challenges and opportunities
|
5
|
2017
|
Bioethics and the Right to Health: Advancing a Complementary Agenda
|
4
|
2015
|
Political factors behind US global AIDS programmes slow-down
|
3
|
2015
|
Teaching Law As A Life Skill How Street Law Helps Youth Make The Transition To Adult Citizenship.
|
3
|
2003
|
Ebola in North Kivu, DR Congo-is it an undeclared public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)?
|
2
|
2019
|
Putting health equity at heart of universal coverage—the need for national programmes of action
|
1
|
2019
|
Governance and Health Aid from the Global Fund: Effects Beyond Fighting Disease
|
1
|
2019
"What we’re seeing right now is the decent into isolationism and a failure of cooperation. We have right now, a political pandemic that’s actually sweeping the world."
The Relief Package, Coronavirus Origins, 2020 Election: Newswise Live Expert Panel for March 26, 2020
"What we know is that travel bans don’t work, they haven’t worked and they’re not working now and yet instead of paying close attention to the things that could work, like ramping up testing, including cooperating across the world to ramp up testing."
The Relief Package, Coronavirus Origins, 2020 Election: Newswise Live Expert Panel for March 26, 2020
Had we taken the time that was achieved by China’s response overall, we actually had months to prepare for the pandemic when it was coming and so things like ramping up testing, figuring out how to get an at home test, figuring out how to saturate the communities that are affected with testing, that could have put us on a very different trajectory that looks much more like what happened in South Korea."
The Relief Package, Coronavirus Origins, 2020 Election: Newswise Live Expert Panel for March 26, 2020