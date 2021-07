Matthew Pittman, MD, medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health and Surgical Weight Loss Center at Delnor Hospital. Dr. Pittman received a doctor of medicine from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 2009. He completed a residency at Loyola University Medical Center in 2014 and a fellowship at Ohio State University Hospital in 2015. He is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and primarily focuses on bariatric surgery.