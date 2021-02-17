Dr. Matthew Roberts is chief of the Foot and Ankle Service at HSS and an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, he specializes in the repair of foot and ankle injuries, as well as the reconstruction of deformities such as bunions, hammertoes, flat feet and high-arched feet. He also has a special interest in sports injuries and trauma. Dr. Roberts is a member of the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society (AOFAS). He has numerous publications and continues to work in research and education.