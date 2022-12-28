Professor Maureen Dollard is an Australian Research Council Laureate Fellow, Director of the PSC Observatory, University of South Australia and Honorary Professor at the University of Nottingham. She is the recipient of the 2020 ARC Kathleen Fitzpatrick Award. Her applied research concerns workplace psychosocial factors and she has published six edited books and 200 papers/book chapters and has been cited almost 17 000 times. Maureen is a board member of the International Commission on Occupational Health, and is on the editorial board for Work and Stress, the Journal of Organizational Behavior, and the European Journal of Work & Organisational Psychology, and is past foundation president of the Asia Pacific Academy for Psychosocial Factors at Work. Prof Dollard holds a PhD on the topic of work stress and works closely with industry to prevent risks to worker psychological health, safety and productivity. She is the founder of the Australian Workplace Barometer, the StressCafé (stresscafe.com.au) and Psychosocial Safety Climate (PSC) theory. The leading PSC theoretical paper has been cited over 600 times, and has inspired over 80 studies. Prof Dollard co-created a 12-item survey to measure PSC which has been translated and used internationally by academics in 16 countries including Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, NZ Spain, Sweden, and the US. She has worked with human service workers, correctional officers, Salvation Army officers, call centre workers, ambulance officers, nurses, farmers and police officers, and has developed best practice models in psychological injury prevention and management (WorkSafe Vic; NSW Workcover; NOHSC; Office for the Commission of Public Employment, SA; VPSC; Comcare). Her research in the area includes the impact of corporate climate on worker psychological health; deregulation on dairy farmers and their families; and a study of organophosphate farm pesticide use and well-being in rural children; the linkage between work stress and anti-depressant use; stress in remote health workers; e-stress in university personnel; stress in remote development workers and rural women entrepreneurs in India. Prof Dollard has been awarded nearly $12 million for research, with nearly $10 million from 20 nationally competitive grants as a Chief Investigator, including seven ARC Discovery Project Grants, nine ARC Linkage Grants, an ARC Linkage International grant, an ARC LIEF Grant, and two other nationally competitive grants. Prof Dollard was a collaborator on an EU 6th Framework Development Grant (€750, 000) and is a funded CI on a $NZ 1.2 million 2020 NZ Health Research Council Partnership Programme grant. Prof Dollard has received research support of $1.9 million from industry. In 2016 she was recognised with the prestigious award of Fellow of the European Academy for Occupational Health Psychology for significant contributions to the profession, the first Australian to receive this award. In 2014 under her leadership, UniSA’s Asia Pacific Centre for Work Health and Safety was designated a WHO Collaborating Centre in Occupational Health. Dollard is an invited member of several international congress advisory committees (e.g. European Academy of Work and Organisational Psychology since 2015; American Psychological Association Work, Stress and Health, since 2015). In 1998 she was awarded a Fellowship with The Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia, together with Australian Academy of the Humanities to undertake collaborative research with researchers at the Nijmegen and Utrecht Universities. Her research achievements are recognised at her university as 2018 UniSA finalist for Research Leadership. Within her Division of Education Arts and Social Sciences she has been awarded: the 2017 International Collaboration Award; 2015 Outstanding Achievement International Engagement; 2012 Industry Engagement Award; 2007 Mid-Career Researcher of the Year Award; and four research supervision/ teaching nominations, and many Supported Researcher of the Year Awards. In South Australia, Prof Dollard was a 2018 finalist for SafeWork SA’s Augusta Zadow award for leading research related to working women’s health and safety. In May 2019, in recognition of her advocacy and research impact across specialty areas, Prof Dollard received the prestigious 2019 Ferguson-Glass Award when she gave the Ferguson Glass Oration at the Australasian Faculty of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, an oration established by the founders of occupational medicine in Australia and New Zealand and previously delivered by 23 other eminent academics including Prof Sir Michael Marmot (the world’s leading epidemiologist), Prof Dame Carol Black (2013 BBC Woman’s Hour Power List of 100) and Prof Malcolm Sim (a leading Australian epidemiologist). Prof Dollard has given 47 keynotes/plenaries at international and national venues. Most recently, Prof Dollard was an invited International Labour Organization (ILO) to write a think piece on future work The Work Stress Conundrum and participate as a plenary member debating Technology and Well-being in the World of Work at the 2019 ILO Conference in Geneva. She is invited keynote speaker on PSC at the 2020 International Commission of Occupational Health – Work Organisations and Psychosocial Factors (ICOH-WOPS) CVD congress in Seoul, South Korea, 2020. She has presented keynotes and plenaries to significant national and international end users including the Annual Global Healthy Workplace Awards Shanghai, ACTU, the WA Royal College of Australian Physicians, the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in Berlin, and the Victorian Trades Hall Council, Melbourne. Dollard’s other most recent and significant invited addresses are: • 2019, Keynote. Socio-Political Context of Physician Wellbeing, Ferguson-Glass Oration at the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, Auckland, NZ. • 2018, Keynote Plenary. International Commission for Occupational Health (ICOH), Dublin, Ireland. • 2018, Keynote. Asia Pacific Academy for Psychosocial Factors at Work, Auckland, NZ. • 2017, Keynote. British Psychological Society Division of Occupational Psychology, Liverpool, UK. • 2016, Keynote. Australian Psychology Congress, Melbourne, VIC. • 2016, Keynote. UK Economic and Social Research Council seminar in York, UK. • 2015, Keynote. Fachgruppentagung Arbeits-, Organisations- und Wirtschaftspsychologie in Mainz, Germany. • 2015, Keynote. HEADS (HEAlth Determinants in Societies) Project, Université de Bordeaux, France. • 2006. Keynote. European Academy of Occupational Health Psychology, Dublin, Ireland. Dollard is on the Australian national organising committee member for the 2021 ICOH Congress Melbourne. She was Co-chair of the International Commission on Occupational Health- Work Organisation and Psychosocial Factors, Scientific Committee 2009-1018. She was chair of the ICOH-WOPS conference in Adelaide September 2014, and the 7th Australian I/O conference and the 1st Asia Pacific Congress on Work and Organisational Psychology in Adelaide, 2007. She serves on the beyondblue Workplace Mental Health Advisory Group. She was an invited expert to the Institute for Psychosocial Medicine in Stockholm 2006, workshop on 'From healthy work to healthy society".