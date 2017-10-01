Murphy studies the genetics of the p53 tumor suppressor protein. Her laboratory focuses on genetic variants of p53 that exist in populations of African-descent (P47S and Y107H) and Ashkenazi Jewish descent (G334R). Her work seeks to understand the impact of these genetic variants of p53 on cancer risk and the efficacy of cancer therapy. She also seeks to identify personalized medicine approaches for tumors with these variants. Therefore, her work has direct relevance for improving the cancer prognosis and therapy of African and Ashkenazi Jewish Americans. Murphy also studies the cancer-survival protein HSP70. Her lab employs a novel series of HSP70 inhibitors for melanoma and colorectal cancer therapy. Murphy obtained a B.S. degree in biochemistry at Rutgers University, followed by a doctorate in molecular biology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. In 1994, she began postdoctoral research at Princeton University in the laboratory of Arnold J. Levine, Ph.D., the co-discoverer of p53. In 1998, Murphy became an Assistant Professor at Fox Chase Cancer Center, where she was promoted to Associate Professor in 2003, and Full Professor in 2011. She joined The Wistar Institute in 2011 and became Program Leader of the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program in 2012. Murphy is an adjunct professor at Drexel University College of Medicine and The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.