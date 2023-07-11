Dr. Maureen Murray is a graduate of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University and joined Tufts Wildlife Clinic in 2003. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, Avian Specialty. At Tufts Wildlife Clinic, she cares for sick and injured native New England wildlife of a wide range of species—birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. Dr. Murray teaches veterinary students in the clinical setting during their fourth-year core rotation in the Clinic. She also directs the first-year course Comparative Anatomy and Physiology. Her research focus is on exposure to and effects of anticoagulant rodenticides (rodent poisons) in birds of prey. Particular clinical interests include avian orthopedics and all things related to turtles.
In 2020, Tufts Wildlife Clinic Director Maureen Murray, V03, published a study that showed 100% of red-tailed hawks tested at the clinic were positive for exposure to anticoagulant rodenticides (ARs). Such exposure occurs when these chemicals are used to kill mice or rats, which eat the poison, and the birds eat the poisoned prey. Now, Murray is expanding that research with a new study published recently in the journal Environmental Pollution, which found that another type of rodenticide—a neurotoxicant called bromethalin—also can bioaccumulate in birds of prey.
