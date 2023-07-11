Dr. Maureen Murray is a graduate of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University and joined Tufts Wildlife Clinic in 2003. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, Avian Specialty. At Tufts Wildlife Clinic, she cares for sick and injured native New England wildlife of a wide range of species—birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. Dr. Murray teaches veterinary students in the clinical setting during their fourth-year core rotation in the Clinic. She also directs the first-year course Comparative Anatomy and Physiology. Her research focus is on exposure to and effects of anticoagulant rodenticides (rodent poisons) in birds of prey. Particular clinical interests include avian orthopedics and all things related to turtles.