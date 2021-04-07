Associate Dean, Professor, and Department Chair of Clinical Research and Public Health at Creighton University’s School of Medicine Dr. Maureen Tierney, M.D., M.S., is a distinguished researcher and renowned epidemiologist whose expertise covers several medical fields, including public health policy, infectious disease prevention, pathogen analysis, and health professions workplace safety. Dr. Tierney earned the Inaugural McKnight Prize for Healthcare Outbreak Heroes in 2020 after her investigative work helped contain an infection outbreak in a hospital specialty unit. She is a member of the Infectious Disease Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, and the America College of Physicians. She has participated in CORHA (Council on Outbreak Response for Healthcare-Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance). She has served previously as the Medical Director of the Healthcare-Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance Program at Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services. The principal investigator of a 2021 Centers for Disease Control-commissioned study on the impact of COVID, Dr. Tierney regularly publishes abstracts, articles, chapters, and regulatory documents to advise doctors, hospital administrators, and the general public.