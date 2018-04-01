Maurizio Porfiri, PhD

Maurizio Porfiri, PhD

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Institute Professor

Expertise: Mechanical EngineeringAerospace EngineeringBiomedical EngineeringCivil Engineeringurban engineeringurban scienceElectrical Engineering

Dr. Maurizio Porfiri is an Institute Professor at New York University Tandon School of Engineering, with appointments at the Center for Urban Science and Progress and the Departments of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Civil and Urban Engineering. He received M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Engineering Mechanics from Virginia Tech, in 2000 and 2006; a “Laurea” in Electrical Engineering (with honors) and a Ph.D. in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics from the University of Rome “La Sapienza” and the University of Toulon (dual degree program), in 2001 and 2005, respectively. He has been on the faculty of the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department since 2006, when he founded the Dynamical Systems Laboratory.

Dr. Porfiri is a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). He has served in the Editorial Board of ASME Journal of Dynamics systems, Measurements and Control, ASME Journal of Vibrations and Acoustics, Flow, IEEE Control Systems Letters, IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems I, Mathematics in Engineering, and Mechatronics. Dr. Porfiri is engaged in conducting and supervising research on complex systems, with applications from mechanics to behavior, public health, and robotics.

He is the author of more than 350 journal publications and the recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER award. He has been included in the “Brilliant 10” list of Popular Science in 2010 and his research featured in all the major media outlets, including CNN, NPR, Scientific American, and Discovery Channel. Other significant recognitions include invitations to the World Laureate Forum and to Frontiers of Engineering Symposia organized by National Academy of Engineering; the Outstanding Young Alumnus award by the College of Engineering of Virginia Tech; the ASME Gary Anderson Early Achievement Award; the ASME DSCD Young Investigator Award; and the  ASME C.D. Mote, Jr. Early Career Award.

Title

Cited By

Year

Free-locomotion of underwater vehicles actuated by ionic polymer metal composites

338

2009

Consensus seeking over random weighted directed graphs

334

2007

Tracking and formation control of multiple autonomous agents: A two-level consensus approach

317

2007

Review of modeling electrostatically actuated microelectromechanical systems

281

2007

Criteria for global pinning-controllability of complex networks

258

2008

Comparison of tensile and compressive characteristics of vinyl ester/glass microballoon syntactic foams

257

2010

Vibrations of narrow microbeams predeformed by an electric field

242

2008

Energy harvesting from base excitation of ionic polymer metal composites in fluid environments

237

2009

Electromechanical model of electrically actuated narrow microbeams

235

2006

Reduced-order models for microelectromechanical rectangular and circular plates incorporating the Casimir force

176

2008

Effect of volume fraction and wall thickness on the elastic properties of hollow particle filled composites

175

2009

Charge dynamics in ionic polymer metal composites

147

2008

Underwater energy harvesting from a heavy flag hosting ionic polymer metal composites

146

2011

Analysis of flexural properties of hollow-particle filled composites

145

2010

Piezoelectric passive distributed controllers for beam flexural vibrations

131

2004

Design, modeling, and characterization of a miniature robotic fish for research and education in biomimetics and bioinspiration

130

2012

Fish and robots swimming together: attraction towards the robot demands biomimetic locomotion

127

2012

Synchronization in random weighted directed networks

124

2008

Evolution of complex networks via edge snapping

123

2010

Passive damping of beam vibrations through distributed electric networks and piezoelectric transducers: prototype design and experimental validation

123

2004

