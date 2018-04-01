Dr. Maurizio Porfiri is an Institute Professor at New York University Tandon School of Engineering, with appointments at the Center for Urban Science and Progress and the Departments of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Civil and Urban Engineering. He received M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Engineering Mechanics from Virginia Tech, in 2000 and 2006; a “Laurea” in Electrical Engineering (with honors) and a Ph.D. in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics from the University of Rome “La Sapienza” and the University of Toulon (dual degree program), in 2001 and 2005, respectively. He has been on the faculty of the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department since 2006, when he founded the Dynamical Systems Laboratory. Dr. Porfiri is a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). He has served in the Editorial Board of ASME Journal of Dynamics systems, Measurements and Control, ASME Journal of Vibrations and Acoustics, Flow, IEEE Control Systems Letters, IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems I, Mathematics in Engineering, and Mechatronics. Dr. Porfiri is engaged in conducting and supervising research on complex systems, with applications from mechanics to behavior, public health, and robotics. He is the author of more than 350 journal publications and the recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER award. He has been included in the “Brilliant 10” list of Popular Science in 2010 and his research featured in all the major media outlets, including CNN, NPR, Scientific American, and Discovery Channel. Other significant recognitions include invitations to the World Laureate Forum and to Frontiers of Engineering Symposia organized by National Academy of Engineering; the Outstanding Young Alumnus award by the College of Engineering of Virginia Tech; the ASME Gary Anderson Early Achievement Award; the ASME DSCD Young Investigator Award; and the ASME C.D. Mote, Jr. Early Career Award.
Title
Cited By
Year
Free-locomotion of underwater vehicles actuated by ionic polymer metal composites
338
2009
Consensus seeking over random weighted directed graphs
334
2007
Tracking and formation control of multiple autonomous agents: A two-level consensus approach
317
2007
Review of modeling electrostatically actuated microelectromechanical systems
281
2007
Criteria for global pinning-controllability of complex networks
258
2008
Comparison of tensile and compressive characteristics of vinyl ester/glass microballoon syntactic foams
257
2010
Vibrations of narrow microbeams predeformed by an electric field
242
2008
Energy harvesting from base excitation of ionic polymer metal composites in fluid environments
237
2009
Electromechanical model of electrically actuated narrow microbeams
235
2006
Reduced-order models for microelectromechanical rectangular and circular plates incorporating the Casimir force
176
2008
Effect of volume fraction and wall thickness on the elastic properties of hollow particle filled composites
175
2009
Charge dynamics in ionic polymer metal composites
147
2008
Underwater energy harvesting from a heavy flag hosting ionic polymer metal composites
146
2011
Analysis of flexural properties of hollow-particle filled composites
145
2010
Piezoelectric passive distributed controllers for beam flexural vibrations
131
2004
Design, modeling, and characterization of a miniature robotic fish for research and education in biomimetics and bioinspiration
130
2012
Fish and robots swimming together: attraction towards the robot demands biomimetic locomotion
127
2012
Synchronization in random weighted directed networks
124
2008
Evolution of complex networks via edge snapping
123
2010
Passive damping of beam vibrations through distributed electric networks and piezoelectric transducers: prototype design and experimental validation
123
2004