He is an esports coach, ready to get to work and share his competitive video gaming knowledge with the Cornell community. After all, he started competing when he was only 11 and became ranked in the top 0.5 percent players in America for the game League of Legends by the age of 21. The Indiana native, with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in secondary education from the University of Southern Indiana, says esports is a perfect fit for this liberal arts college. “It helps students learn individual motivation and individual self-reflection,” Sheehan said. “I also think one of the most important things is the ability to adapt. In many liberal arts fields, the ability to adapt and problem solve on the fly is really important, and we get that a lot in esports.”