Dr. Meera Gatlin is an assistant teaching professor of public health in the Department of Infectious Disease and Global Health at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. She is also the track leader for the combined DVM/MPH degree program in collaboration with the Tufts School of Medicine, mentoring 10-15 students at any time pursuing both these degrees.

Dr. Gatlin received her BA in biological sciences and political sciences from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL) in 2012 and her DVM and MPH degrees from Tufts University (North Grafton, MA). She pursued small animal practice in central Massachusetts, with a special focus on canine reproductive services. She has also worked on STD/STI surveillance at the Evanston Health Department (Evanston, IL) as well as food-borne disease outbreaks at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta, GA). She is board certified in the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine.

Her academic and research interests include public health education, participatory education, food protection, and canine theriogenology education.