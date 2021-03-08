Mehrdad Matloubian, MD

Mehrdad Matloubian, MD

American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA)

Expertise: Rheumatologylymphocyte trafficking

Dr. Mehrdad Matloubian is a rheumatologist who specializes in treating inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

In research, Matloubian has a special interest in the role of lymphocyte trafficking – the movement process of certain white blood cells toward an inflamed area – in autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Matloubian earned his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in rheumatology at UCSF.

"Unfortunately, individuals with RA were not very well-represented in the clinical trials for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. So, we don’t have any direct data, but we can extrapolate from what we know about other vaccines. [...] The other thing for people with RA to keep in mind is that the disease can flare once in a while on its own. When it flares after vaccination, we don’t always know if it’s related to the vaccine or not. There isn’t a clear biological basis for us to say that these new COVID vaccines will result in a flare of rheumatoid arthritis."

- https://www.healthcentral.com/article/covid-vaccine-with-ra

