Melissa Leber, MD, is board certified in both Sports Medicine and Emergency Medicine. She is an Associate Professor of Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as well as the Director of Emergency Department Sports Medicine. Dr. Leber was also appointed Director of Player Medical Services of the US Open by the USTA earlier this year. As an Associate Professor in two medical specialties, Dr. Leber is involved in the education of the next generation of medical professionals, teaching medical students, residents and fellows the art of emergency medicine and orthopaedics. She lectures both regionally and nationally regarding orthopedic care in the emergency department. Her research interests include improving quality orthopedic care in the emergency department, knee injuries, professionalism in medicine, and the use of ultrasound as both a diagnostic and a therapeutic tool. In Sports Medicine, she sees all musculoskeletal complaints and injuries and specializes in ultrasound-guided diagnostics and treatment, concussion management and regenerative medicine techniques. Dr. Leber is a registered musculoskeletal sonographer with many years of experience in diagnostic ultrasound and ultrasound-guided procedures. This expertise makes her unique in the field of sports medicine, helping her to achieve more targeted results in returning athletes of all ages to their sport and activity as fast as possible.