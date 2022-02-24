Melissa Jones Briggs

Melissa Jones Briggs

Stanford Graduate School of Business

Lecturer in Organizational Behavior

Expertise: Diversity and InclusionDiversity and Higher EducationTheatreDiversityOrganizational Behavior

Melissa Jones Briggs co-teaches Acting with Power at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business where she is a Lecturer in Organizational Behavior. She lectures in the flagship Stanford Executive Program and is an affiliate at Stanford's Clayman Institute for Gender Research. In the UK, Melissa serves as an associate fellow at the Oxford Character Project at the University of Oxford. Off campus, Melissa works with executives and teams at top corporations and hyper-growth startups, as well as NGOs and national institutions. Trained as a performing artist in London and New York, she is an advocate for equity in arts education, and her international non-profit work focuses on social justice.

