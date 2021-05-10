Meshell Johnson, MD, is a professor of medicine at UCSF, and her clinical home is the San Francisco VA, where she attends mostly in the ICU, teaching and leading multidisciplinary teams in the care of critically ill veterans. Dr. Johnson has a lab that studies the alveolar epithelium in lung injury, focusing on alveolar type I cells. She is also the Associate Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Department of Medicine, a member of the Latinx Center of Excellence, and a Faculty Equity Advisor for the School of Medicine, positions which reflect her passion for and commitment to social justice and inclusive excellence at UCSF and beyond.