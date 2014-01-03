Dr. Eimer received a doctor of medicine from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in 1998. He completed an internship at University of Chicago in 1999. Dr. Eimer’s residency and fellowship in cardiovascular disease were completed at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in 2001 and 2006. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease.
“Patients who engage in low and moderate intensity exercise can decrease their risk of atrial fibrillation. However, patients who exercise at the extreme levels of exertion appear to have a significantly increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation,”