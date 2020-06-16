Michael A. Matthay, MD, FAPS

American Physiological Society (APS)

Professor of Medicine and Anesthesia at the University of California at San Francisco

Expertise: COVID-19

Overview
Dr. Matthay's overall focus is on improving clinical care of patients with acute respiratory failure from the acute respiratory distress syndrome and from sepsis. His research and clinical trials groups are very well funded by grants from the National Institute of Health. He also spends considerable time mentoring physicians and young faculty in career development and academic medicine.

Education and Training
Harvard University	A.B.	1969	English
University of Pennsylvania	M.D.	1973	School of Medicine
University of Colorado Medical Center	Internship and Residency	1976	Internal Medicine
University of California, San Francisco	Fellowship	1978	Pulmonary DIvision
University of California, San Francisco	Fellowship	1979	Cardiovascular Research Institute
 Awards and Honors
American Thoracic Society	2014		Edward Livingston Trudeau Medal
University of California, San Francisco	2013		Lifetime Achievement in Mentoring Award
University of Paris	2011		Honora Causa
American Physiologic Society	2009		Julius Comroe, Jr. Award
New York State Thoracic Society	2009		Trudeau Award

"It is quite possible and likely that the two viruses could infect a patient at the same time or, for that matter, sequentially - one month, one virus, and the next month, the other virus. It's likely with both viruses at the same time the severity respiratory failure would be greater, or, of course, having two illnesses in a row that affected the lungs would make the respiratory failure more severe."

- https://www.npr.org/transcripts/909000378

