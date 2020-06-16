"It is quite possible and likely that the two viruses could infect a patient at the same time or, for that matter, sequentially - one month, one virus, and the next month, the other virus. It's likely with both viruses at the same time the severity respiratory failure would be greater, or, of course, having two illnesses in a row that affected the lungs would make the respiratory failure more severe."

- https://www.npr.org/transcripts/909000378