Overview Dr. Matthay's overall focus is on improving clinical care of patients with acute respiratory failure from the acute respiratory distress syndrome and from sepsis. His research and clinical trials groups are very well funded by grants from the National Institute of Health. He also spends considerable time mentoring physicians and young faculty in career development and academic medicine. Education and Training Harvard University A.B. 1969 English University of Pennsylvania M.D. 1973 School of Medicine University of Colorado Medical Center Internship and Residency 1976 Internal Medicine University of California, San Francisco Fellowship 1978 Pulmonary DIvision University of California, San Francisco Fellowship 1979 Cardiovascular Research Institute Awards and Honors American Thoracic Society 2014 Edward Livingston Trudeau Medal University of California, San Francisco 2013 Lifetime Achievement in Mentoring Award University of Paris 2011 Honora Causa American Physiologic Society 2009 Julius Comroe, Jr. Award New York State Thoracic Society 2009 Trudeau Award
"It is quite possible and likely that the two viruses could infect a patient at the same time or, for that matter, sequentially - one month, one virus, and the next month, the other virus. It's likely with both viruses at the same time the severity respiratory failure would be greater, or, of course, having two illnesses in a row that affected the lungs would make the respiratory failure more severe."