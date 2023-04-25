Dr. Michael Savin is a radiologist in Royal Oak, Michigan, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Beaumont Hospital-Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak. He received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Specialties SPECIALTY Radiology Radiologists use imaging to gather information about the structure and function of the human body that may be unavailable without surgery. They rely on penetrating radiation, such as X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans to diagnose diseases. They may also employ ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. They also use various forms of radiation to kill cancerous tissues. For doctors who use radiology to treat cancers, see radiation oncologists

SUBSPECIALTIES Interventional Neuroradiology Vascular & Interventional Radiology Education & Experience Medical School & Residency University of Michigan Medical School Medical School University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Internship, Transitional Year, 1985-1986 Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Residency, Radiology-Diagnostic, 1986-1987 University of Washington Residency, Radiology-Diagnostic, 1991-1995 University of Pennsylvania Health System Fellowship, Interventional Radiology - Independent, 1995-1996 Certifications & Licensure American Board of Radiology Certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology FL State Medical License Active through 2022 AZ State Medical License Active through 2021 MO State Medical License Active through 2021 IN State Medical License Active through 2023 MI State Medical License Active through 2024 PA State Medical License Active through 1996