Michael A. Savin, PhD

Michael A. Savin, PhD

Beaumont Health

study investigator and an interventional radiologist

Expertise: diagnostic radiologyInterventional RadiologyX-raysCt ScansPet Scansmagnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans

Dr. Michael Savin is a radiologist in Royal Oak, Michigan, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Beaumont Hospital-Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak. He received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years.


Specialties


SPECIALTY


Radiology


Radiologists use imaging to gather information about the structure and function of the human body that may be unavailable without surgery. They rely on penetrating radiation, such as X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans to diagnose diseases. They may also employ ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. They also use various forms of radiation to kill cancerous tissues. For doctors who use radiology to treat cancers, see radiation oncologists.






SUBSPECIALTIES






Interventional Neuroradiology


Vascular & Interventional Radiology


Education & Experience




Medical School & Residency




University of Michigan Medical School


Medical School






University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics


Internship, Transitional Year, 1985-1986






Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center


Residency, Radiology-Diagnostic, 1986-1987






University of Washington


Residency, Radiology-Diagnostic, 1991-1995






University of Pennsylvania Health System


Fellowship, Interventional Radiology - Independent, 1995-1996








Certifications & Licensure




American Board of Radiology


Certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology






FL State Medical License


Active through 2022






AZ State Medical License


Active through 2021






MO State Medical License


Active through 2021






IN State Medical License


Active through 2023






MI State Medical License


Active through 2024






PA State Medical License


Active through 1996

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

Minimally invasive pulmonary embolism procedure offers low mortality risk, study says

The FLASH (FlowTriever All-Comer Registry for Patient Safety and Hemodynamics) study results were published recently in EuroIntervention, the journal of the European Association of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions, with interim results published earlier in 2022 in Catheterization & Cardiovascular Interventions.
25-Apr-2023 01:05:06 PM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.12096