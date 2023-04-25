Dr. Michael Savin is a radiologist in Royal Oak, Michigan, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Beaumont Hospital-Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak. He received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
Specialties
SPECIALTY
RadiologyRadiologists use imaging to gather information about the structure and function of the human body that may be unavailable without surgery. They rely on penetrating radiation, such as X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans to diagnose diseases. They may also employ ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. They also use various forms of radiation to kill cancerous tissues. For doctors who use radiology to treat cancers, see radiation oncologists.
Interventional Neuroradiology
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
University of Michigan Medical School
Medical School
University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
Internship, Transitional Year, 1985-1986
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Residency, Radiology-Diagnostic, 1986-1987
University of Washington
Residency, Radiology-Diagnostic, 1991-1995
University of Pennsylvania Health System
Fellowship, Interventional Radiology - Independent, 1995-1996
American Board of Radiology
Certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
FL State Medical License
Active through 2022
AZ State Medical License
Active through 2021
MO State Medical License
Active through 2021
IN State Medical License
Active through 2023
MI State Medical License
Active through 2024
PA State Medical License
Active through 1996
The FLASH (FlowTriever All-Comer Registry for Patient Safety and Hemodynamics) study results were published recently in EuroIntervention, the journal of the European Association of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions, with interim results published earlier in 2022 in Catheterization & Cardiovascular Interventions.
25-Apr-2023 01:05:06 PM EDT