I practice obstetrics, specializing in maternal fetal medicine. This includes treatment of preeclampsia and other problems that can occur during pregnancy. I also treat women experiencing preterm labor and those who have a history of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Patient-centered care is important to me. In obstetrics, there can be gray areas in approaches to treatment. It is important that healthcare decisions be made as a team with the patient and family as key and essential parts of this team. Something many people don't know about me is that, during my career as a Navy physician, I was deployed and provided care in Haiti, Afghanistan and Central America.