Michael Clarke is a faculty member in Department of Rehabilitation Science at Tufts University School of Medicine who teaches in the Tufts Doctor of Physical Therapy Program (Seattle). With a board certification as an orthopedic clinical specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties, and as a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists, he brings a depth of expertise to his teaching. He is the primary instructor for courses in Physical Therapy Fundamentals, Upper Quarter Musculoskeletal Management, and Primary Care, focusing on integrating advanced practice techniques and evidence-based care. His commitment to the profession extends beyond the classroom, serving as the chair of the Nominating Committee for the APTA Idaho Chapter. Recognized for his exceptional contributions and leadership in the field, he was honored as the Physical Therapist of the Year in 2022 by the APTA Idaho.