Dr. Croft is Head and Professor in the Division of Immune Regulation at LJI. Dr. Croft’s research focus is on the cellular regulation of immunity and tolerance, and how membrane bound and soluble stimulatory molecules control function of T cells and cells such as epithelial cells and fibroblasts that contribute to inflammatory and autoimmune disease. Dr. Croft received a BSc in Biology from Brunel University in London, U.K, and a Ph.D. in Immunology from Sussex University in the U.K. In 1989 he moved to the Biology Department of the University of California, San Diego as a postdoctoral fellow. In 1996, Dr. Croft joined LJI as Assistant Professor, and was appointed as an Associate Professor in 2001. Dr. Croft was tenured in 2003, became Professor in 2005, and was appointed Head of the Division of Immune Regulation in 2010.