Michael Giberson is an associate professor of practice in the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University. He is an expert in the areas of energy economics, U.S. energy policy and the electric power industry. Giberson's research and writing focuses on U.S. energy policy and electric power markets, and on the law and economics of price gouging. He is a faculty affiliate at the Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University. Prior to joining Texas Tech in 2008 he worked with Potomac Economics, Ltd., an economic consulting firm specializing in the electric power industry. Michael Giberson has been published in Nature Energy, the Electricity Journal, the Journal of Regulatory Economics, the Pacific and Asian Journal of Energy, and Regulation magazine, and has written on U.S. energy policies and federal electric power issues for trade publications. He is co-author with Lynne Kiesling of the Knowledge Problem blog discussing economics, energy policy, technology and many other topics. Energy posts at Knowledge Problem are included at Social Media Today's The Energy Collective online community. In addition, his commentary and analysis has appeared at Alternative Energy Stocks and MasterResource. Giberson earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas Tech and his master's and doctorate degrees in economics from George Mason University.