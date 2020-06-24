Michael Hoffer, MD, FACS—and his 20-plus years in the Navy studying mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), tinnitus, hearing loss, and vestibular disorders on active duty service members—offers a tremendous resource to AHRF and its Research Committee. Today, Hoffer is a Professor of Otolaryngology and Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami Health System. As a clinician-scientist, he performs both basic and clinical research along with his Otology/Neurotology practice. Hoffer focuses much of his research on traumatic damage to the inner ear and brain, including pioneering work on the treatment of noise-induced hearing loss and tinnitus, pharmaceutical countermeasures for mTBI, and optimized diagnosis and management of neurosensory disorders seen after mTBI. Hoffer received his MD from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, did his residency at the University of Pennsylvania, held a Neurotology Fellowship at the Ear Research Foundation, and received his BS in Biology from Stanford University. He has published extensively and received research grants from the Department of Defense, National Institutes of Health, and industry.
Michael E. Hoffer, M.D., FACS, professor of otolaryngology and neurological surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is editor-in-chief of the newly launched gold open access journal Otology & Neurotology Open, the official open access scientific journal of the American Otological Society and American Neurotology Society.
13-Apr-2021 11:05:10 AM EDT
The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine was awarded a new five-year, $2 million grant from the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) for “Application of Mild Therapeutic Hypothermia for Hearing Conservation During Cochlear Implant Surgeries.” It follows a pilot grant from the CTSI, a small business innovation grant from the National Institutes of Health, and industry funding to Dr. Suhrud Rajguru, Ph.D., associate professor at the Miller School of Medicine in biomedical engineering and otolaryngology, and his laboratory.
24-Feb-2021 09:15:53 AM EST
The University of Miami Health System is one of five sites nationally and the only one in the Southeast U.S. chosen to participate in a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) study looking at people who have had COVID-19 or have had a COVID-19 vaccine to examine the durability and robustness of participants’ antibody and T-cell responses to the virus.
25-Jan-2021 11:05:39 AM EST
A new study published in Frontiers in Neurology has found a distinctive neurological pattern among U.S. Embassy staffers and family members who were injured three years ago while stationed in Havana, Cuba. By analyzing videos taken during initial clinical evaluations, researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine found staffers with neurological impairments had similar changes in eye movements and pupil responses.
24-Jun-2020 02:20:54 PM EDT