Hout’s research interests fall under the broad heading of visual cognition, including research into visual attention and memory, and computational models of both. Other research interests include (but are not limited to): development of alternative methods for multidimensional scaling, similarity as a psychological construct, working memory, and spoken word perception. Here’s a link to a video about what they do in his lab: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2JqxzrqNJ8