Clerked for Judge Matthew J. Jasen, New York State Court of Appeals, practiced law with a New York law firm involved in antitrust and unfair competition litigation. Authored a book and numerous articles on antitrust and unfair competition. Active in the Litigation Section and the Committee on Antitrust and Unfair Competition of the ABA. Member of the advisory group to the American Law Institute Restatement of the Law of Unfair Competition. Member of the New York State Law Revision Commission. Editor, Model Jury Charges in Business Torts Cases. One of seven nominees for the New York Court of Appeals in 1998 as selected by the State Commission of Judicial Nomination.