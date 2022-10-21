Dr. Kamorski received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, Massachusetts. He also holds two master’s degrees; one in business administration from the University of Montana in Missoula, Mont., and another in strategic military studies from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Leavenworth, Kansas. He earned a doctorate in higher education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Professor Kamorski is a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel with 24 years of active duty service, including a combat tour in Afghanistan as the lead investigator for the 82nd Airborne Inspector General and four years at the Pentagon, where his duties included working as the chief of counter weapons of mass destruction, and preparing Congressional testimony for the U.S. Air Force director of operations. He has served on faculty at the US Air Force Academy, the University of Virginia, Liberty University, James Madison University, and Piedmont Virginia Community College. Professor Kamorski retired from military service in 2014 and settled in Maine, where he became a full time faculty member for Husson University in Fall of 2014. While he is an expert in military affairs and criminal justice and could comment on the Russia-Ukraine war, he doesn't have any specific research to share about this conflict. Given his extensive military background and his legal insights as an associate professor in the School of Legal Studies here at Husson University, he could potentially be an outstanding source for reporters working on stories about the rules of engagement, war crimes, and atrocities committed against civilians.



