Dr. Michael L. Chang is a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Houston, Texas, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area. He has been in practice for 11-20 years. His specialty is Pediatric infectious disease specialists who treat children with a broad array of diseases caused by germs, viruses, and fungi, ranging from flu to hospital-acquired infections to pneumonia. Dr. Chang’s professional interests include Antimicrobial stewardship which involves studying and promoting the appropriate, optimal and judicious use of antibiotics for pediatric patients and Carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections.
We report a cluster of 6 pediatric residents of Houston, Texas, USA, who presented with Plasmodium vivax infection within an eight-week period. All had immigrated to the United States from Afghanistan within the previous year.
The role of respiratory viruses in the pathogenesis of Kawasaki disease (KD) remains controversial. In this study, we showed that 8.8% of patients with KD had documented respiratory viral infections.
After enduring more than two months of quarantine, businesses and institutions are reopening, spurring summer travel plans to satisfy the urge to escape confinement. But is it safe to travel with the threat of COVID-19 still lingering? Experts at UT Physicians/UTHealth weigh in.
12-Jun-2020 06:05:31 PM EDT