Dr. Michael L. Chang is a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Houston, Texas, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area. He has been in practice for 11-20 years. His specialty is Pediatric infectious disease specialists who treat children with a broad array of diseases caused by germs, viruses, and fungi, ranging from flu to hospital-acquired infections to pneumonia. Dr. Chang’s professional interests include Antimicrobial stewardship which involves studying and promoting the appropriate, optimal and judicious use of antibiotics for pediatric patients and Carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections.