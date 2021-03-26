|
Comparative cardiovascular physiology: future trends, opportunities and challenges
|
65
|
2014
|
An examination of central chemosensitivity in an air-breathing fish (Amia calva)
|
62
|
1991
|
Blood viscosity and optimal hematocrit in a deep-diving mammal, the northern elephant seal (Mirounga angustirostris)
|
61
|
1986
|
The effects of erythrocythemia on blood viscosity, maximal systemic oxygen transport capacity and maximal rates of oxygen consumption in an amphibian
|
59
|
1985
|
Regulation of the respiratory central pattern generator by chloride-dependent inhibition during development in the bullfrog (Rana catesbeiana)
|
57
|
2002
|
Haematological and rheological characteristics of blood in seven marine mammal species: physiological implications for diving behaviour
|
57
|
1991
|
A comparative meta-analysis of maximal aerobic metabolism of vertebrates: implications for respiratory and cardiovascular limits to gas exchange
|
47
|
2013
|
Excitatory and inhibitory effects of tricaine (MS-222) on fictive breathing in isolated bullfrog brain stem
|
47
|
2003
|
Development of the respiratory response to hypoxia in the isolated brainstem of the bullfrog Rana catesbeiana
|
43
|
2005
|
Control and interaction of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems in anuran amphibians
|
43
|
1999
|
A meta-analysis of in vivo vertebrate cardiac performance: implications for cardiovascular support in the evolution of endothermy
|
40
|
2015
|
Nitric oxide as a modulator of central respiratory rhythm in the isolated brainstem of the bullfrog (Rana catesbeiana)
|
38
|
1999
|
Physiological vagility and its relationship to dispersal and neutral genetic heterogeneity in vertebrates
|
37
|
2014
|
Physiological vagility: correlations with dispersal and population genetic structure of amphibians
|
33
|
2014
|
Time domains of the hypoxic ventilatory response in ectothermic vertebrates
|
33
|
2011
|
Effects of Temperature and Physical Activity on Blood Flow Shunts and Intracardiac Mixing in the Toad Bufo marinus
|
33
|
1999
|
Nitric oxide modulates respiratory-related neural activity in the isolated brainstem of the bullfrog
|
32
|
1998
|
Cardiovascular responses to hypoxia and anaemia in the toad Bufo marinus
|
31
|
2003
|
The effects of altered aquatic and aerial respiratory gas concentrations on air-breathing patterns in a primitive fish (Amia calva)
|
31
|
1993
|
Metabolism at the max: how vertebrate organisms respond to physical activity
|
30
|
2011