Michael S. Hedrick, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Professor of Biological Sciences - California State University, East Bay

Expertise: CardiovascularRespiratory

Education:
PhD., 1991. Zoology. University of British Columbia
M.S., 1985. Biology. Portland State University
B.S., 1980. Biology. Lewis and Clark College

Title

Cited By

Year

Comparative cardiovascular physiology: future trends, opportunities and challenges

65

2014

An examination of central chemosensitivity in an air-breathing fish (Amia calva)

62

1991

Blood viscosity and optimal hematocrit in a deep-diving mammal, the northern elephant seal (Mirounga angustirostris)

61

1986

The effects of erythrocythemia on blood viscosity, maximal systemic oxygen transport capacity and maximal rates of oxygen consumption in an amphibian

59

1985

Regulation of the respiratory central pattern generator by chloride-dependent inhibition during development in the bullfrog (Rana catesbeiana)

57

2002

Haematological and rheological characteristics of blood in seven marine mammal species: physiological implications for diving behaviour

57

1991

A comparative meta-analysis of maximal aerobic metabolism of vertebrates: implications for respiratory and cardiovascular limits to gas exchange

47

2013

Excitatory and inhibitory effects of tricaine (MS-222) on fictive breathing in isolated bullfrog brain stem

47

2003

Development of the respiratory response to hypoxia in the isolated brainstem of the bullfrog Rana catesbeiana

43

2005

Control and interaction of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems in anuran amphibians

43

1999

A meta-analysis of in vivo vertebrate cardiac performance: implications for cardiovascular support in the evolution of endothermy

40

2015

Nitric oxide as a modulator of central respiratory rhythm in the isolated brainstem of the bullfrog (Rana catesbeiana)

38

1999

Physiological vagility and its relationship to dispersal and neutral genetic heterogeneity in vertebrates

37

2014

Physiological vagility: correlations with dispersal and population genetic structure of amphibians

33

2014

Time domains of the hypoxic ventilatory response in ectothermic vertebrates

33

2011

Effects of Temperature and Physical Activity on Blood Flow Shunts and Intracardiac Mixing in the Toad Bufo marinus

33

1999

Nitric oxide modulates respiratory-related neural activity in the isolated brainstem of the bullfrog

32

1998

Cardiovascular responses to hypoxia and anaemia in the toad Bufo marinus

31

2003

The effects of altered aquatic and aerial respiratory gas concentrations on air-breathing patterns in a primitive fish (Amia calva)

31

1993

Metabolism at the max: how vertebrate organisms respond to physical activity

30

2011

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

