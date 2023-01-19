Professor Michael C. Wetmore joined Albany Law School in August of 2022 as a Visiting Assistant Professor. He teaches Evidence, Criminal Law, and Trial Practice. He previously taught at Albany Law School as an adjunct professor. Prior to joining Albany Law School, Professor Wetmore served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, where he worked as both a trial and appellate prosecutor. In all, he has practiced in state and local trial courts, intermediate appellate courts, and the New York Court of Appeals. Professor Wetmore is also regularly asked to serve as critiquing faculty for the New York Prosecutor’s Training Institute and the New York State Bar Association’s Trial Academy where he provides feedback to newly admitted attorneys learning trial skills. A 2014 graduate of Albany Law School, Professor Wetmore was an active competitor in the Anthony V. Cardona ’70 Moot Court Program. He is a former winner of both the Donna Jo Morse Negotiations Competition and Client Counseling Competition; the latter of which he has assisted coaching since 2014. Professor Wetmore is also the current faculty advisor to the law school’s Karen C. McGovern Senior Prize Trial Competition.