Michele Cournan, DNP, RN, ANP-BC, FNP, CRRN has been a rehabilitation nurse for over 20 years with experience in acute rehabilitation and academia. She is currently the Director of Clinical Services at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, an acute free-standing rehabilitation facility in Schenectady, New York. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Excelsior College, a part-time faculty at Walden University, and has a private business as a legal nurse consultant. She has published several articles and delivered many presentations nationally over the past 15 years. Most recently Michele has presented webinars related to the care and management of COVID-19 patients in rehabilitation facilities. She has also presented a series of webinars nationally on the Impact Act and the resulting changes in the regulations for functional assessment. Michele is a Past-President of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses.