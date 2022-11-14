Tippie DEI Faculty Fellow, John L. Miclot Faculty Fellow in Entrepreneurship, and Associate Professor Current Positions Associate Professor, Management and Entrepreneurship Tippie DEI Faculty Fellow, Management and Entrepreneurship John L. Miclot Faculty Fellow in Entrepreneurship, Management and Entrepreneurship Education PhD in Business Administration, University of Michigan MA in Education, Columbia University BA in Psychology, Johns Hopkins University Selected Awards & Honors Gender and Organization Science - Organization Science, 2018 Old Gold Summer Faculty Fellowship - University of Iowa, 2017 John L. Miclot Faculty Fellow in Entrepreneurship - John Pappajohn Entrepreneurship Center, 2017 Scholar in Family Business - Smith Family Business Initiative, Johnson College of Business, 2016 Selected Publications Williams, M., Ghoribani, M., & Kalnins, A. (2023). Moving to the big city: Temporal, demographic, and geographic influences on the perceptions of gender-related business acumen among male and female migrant entrepreneurs in China. Academy of Management Discoveries. DOI: https://doi.org/10.5465/amd.2020.0191. Li, H., Wang, X., Williams, M., Chen, Y., & Brockner, J. (2023). My Boss is Younger, Less Educated, and Shorter Tenured: When and Why Status (In)congruence Influences Promotion System Justification. Journal of Applied Psychology. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1037/apl0001086. Kalnins, A. & Williams, M. (2021). The Geography of Female Small Business Survivorship: Examining the roles of Proportional Representation and Stakeholders. Strategic Management Journal. pp. (Online Fi. DOI: 10.1002/smj.3266. Williams, M., Belkin, L., & Chen, C. (2020). Cognitive Flexibility Matters: The Role of Multilevel Affect and Cognitive Flexibility in Shaping Victims’ (Un)Cooperative Behavioral Responses to Trust Violations. Group & Organization Management. Ancona, D., Williams, M., & Gerlach, G. (2020). The Overlooked Key to Leadership Leading Through Chaos. Sloan Management Review. Joseph, M. L., Blair, H., Williams, M., Huber, D. L., Moorhead, S., Hanrahan, K., Butcher, H., & Chi, N. (2019). Health Care Innovations Across Practice and Academia: A Theoretical Framework. Nursing Outlook. 57 (5) pp. 604. Williams, M. (2018). Four Research-based Paradigms for Teaching Trust In The Routledge Companion to Trust. Searle, R. S., Nienaber, A. I., & Sitkin, S. B. (Eds.) Williams, M. (2016). Being trusted: How team generational age diversity promotes and undermines trust in cross-boundary relationships. Journal of Organizational Behavior. 37 (3) pp. 346-373. DOI: 10.1002/job.2045. Little, L. M., Gooty, J., & Williams, M. (2016). The role of leader emotion management in leader–member exchange and follower outcomes. Leadership Quarterly. 27 (1) pp. 85–97. DOI: 10.1016/j.leaqua.2015.08.007. Williams, M. & Polman, E. (2015). Is it me or her? How gender composition evokes interpersonally sensitive behavior on collaborative cross-boundary projects. Organization Science. 26 (2) pp. 334–355. DOI: 10.1287/orsc.2014.0941. Show all Selected Presentations "When No Is Better Than Yes," Accepted Speaker at Annual Faculty Women of Color in the Academy National Conference, April 2021. "Own Your Leadership," Keynote/Plenary Address at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, March 2021. Editorial & Review Activities Editorial Board Member, Journal of Business Venturing, January 2017. Associate Editor, Journal of Trust, January 2010. Editorial Board Member, Organization Science, January 2009.