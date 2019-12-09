Michelle Litchman, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP, is an expert in diabetes care and using social media and other online resources to monitor how people with diabetes manage their own health in the real world. Litchman is an Assistant Professor at the College of Nursing and School of Medicine. Her position includes research, teaching, and clinical work at the Utah Diabetes and Endocrinology Center. She is passionate about teaching and precepts health sciences students and teaches didactic courses at the College of Nursing. Dr. Litchman’s program of research emphasizes the social context of chronic disease management across the lifespan with a particular emphasis on diabetes and technology. Her research examines online environments to understand the influence of peer support on health outcomes and diabetes management in the “real-world”. Dr. Litchman also examines family dynamics to understand how diabetes management is supported or derailed, and how technology might be helpful.