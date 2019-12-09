Michelle Litchman, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP, is an expert in diabetes care and using social media and other online resources to monitor how people with diabetes manage their own health in the real world. Litchman is an Assistant Professor at the College of Nursing and School of Medicine. Her position includes research, teaching, and clinical work at the Utah Diabetes and Endocrinology Center. She is passionate about teaching and precepts health sciences students and teaches didactic courses at the College of Nursing. Dr. Litchman’s program of research emphasizes the social context of chronic disease management across the lifespan with a particular emphasis on diabetes and technology. Her research examines online environments to understand the influence of peer support on health outcomes and diabetes management in the “real-world”. Dr. Litchman also examines family dynamics to understand how diabetes management is supported or derailed, and how technology might be helpful.
The diabetes online community is leading grassroots efforts focused on accelerating the development, access, and adoption of diabetes-related tools to manage the disease.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The diabetes online community: older adults supporting self-care through peer health
|
49
|
2018
|
Twitter analysis of# OpenAPS DIY artificial pancreas technology use suggests improved A1C and quality of life
|
41
|
2019
|
Effect of diabetes online community engagement on health indicators: cross-sectional study
|
34
|
2018
|
Twitter-derived neighborhood characteristics associated with obesity and diabetes
|
27
|
2017
|
State of the science: a scoping review and gap analysis of diabetes online communities
|
25
|
2019
|
Real-time continuous glucose monitoring facilitates feelings of safety in older adults with type 1 diabetes: a qualitative study
|
19
|
2017
|
A qualitative analysis of real-time continuous glucose monitoring data sharing with care partners: to share or not to share?
|
17
|
2018
|
Patient and partner illness appraisals and health among adults with type 1 diabetes
|
15
|
2019
|
The 2017 diabetes educator and the diabetes self-management education national practice survey
|
12
|
2018
|
In-home chronic disease management in diabetes: a collaborative practice model for home health care and endocrinology providers
|
8
|
2009
|
Effect of diabetes online community engagement on health indicators: cross-sectional study. JMIR Diabetes. 2018 Apr 24; 3 (2): e8. doi: 10.2196/diabetes. 8603
|
8
|
0
|
Diabetes education impact on hypoglycemia outcomes: a systematic review of evidence and gaps in the literature
|
7
|
2019
|
Diabetes online community user perceptions of successful aging with diabetes: analysis of a# DSMA Tweet Chat
|
6
|
2018
|
Development of the intercultural diabetes online community research council: codesign and social media processes
|
5
|
2019
|
The underground exchange of diabetes medications and supplies: donating, trading, and borrowing, oh my!
|
4
|
2020
|
Social Media in the Diabetes Community: a Novel Way to Assess Psychosocial Needs in People with Diabetes and Their Caregivers
|
4
|
2020
|
The Role and Value of Ongoing and Peer Support in Diabetes Care and Education
|
4
|
2019
|
Hashtags and heroes: perceptions of nursing on Twitter following a high profile nurse arrest
|
4
|
2019
|
Predicting prediabetes through Facebook postings: protocol for a mixed-methods study
|
4
|
2018
|
In-Person and Technology-Mediated Peer Support in Diabetes Care: A Systematic Review of Reviews and Gap Analysis
|
3
|
2020
"There is a large community that is actively exploring how they can manage their diabetes using off-label solutions,” says Michelle Litchman, Ph.D., FNP-BC, FAANP
- FOLLOWING TWITTER CONVERSATIONS AROUND HACKED DIABETES TOOLS TO MANAGE BLOOD SUGAR