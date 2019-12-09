Michelle Litchman, PHD, FNP-BC, FAANP

Michelle Litchman, PHD, FNP-BC, FAANP

University of Utah Health

Assistant Professor

Expertise: NursingDiabetesTeachingChronic DiseaseResearchclinical work

Michelle Litchman, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP, is an expert in diabetes care and using social media and other online resources to monitor how people with diabetes manage their own health in the real world. 

Litchman is an Assistant Professor at the College of Nursing and School of Medicine. Her position includes research, teaching, and clinical work at the Utah Diabetes and Endocrinology Center. She is passionate about teaching and precepts health sciences students and teaches didactic courses at the College of Nursing. Dr. Litchman’s program of research emphasizes the social context of chronic disease management across the lifespan with a particular emphasis on diabetes and technology. Her research examines online environments to understand the influence of peer support on health outcomes and diabetes management in the “real-world”. Dr. Litchman also examines family dynamics to understand how diabetes management is supported or derailed, and how technology might be helpful.

Title

Cited By

Year

The diabetes online community: older adults supporting self-care through peer health

49

2018

Twitter analysis of# OpenAPS DIY artificial pancreas technology use suggests improved A1C and quality of life

41

2019

Effect of diabetes online community engagement on health indicators: cross-sectional study

34

2018

Twitter-derived neighborhood characteristics associated with obesity and diabetes

27

2017

State of the science: a scoping review and gap analysis of diabetes online communities

25

2019

Real-time continuous glucose monitoring facilitates feelings of safety in older adults with type 1 diabetes: a qualitative study

19

2017

A qualitative analysis of real-time continuous glucose monitoring data sharing with care partners: to share or not to share?

17

2018

Patient and partner illness appraisals and health among adults with type 1 diabetes

15

2019

The 2017 diabetes educator and the diabetes self-management education national practice survey

12

2018

In-home chronic disease management in diabetes: a collaborative practice model for home health care and endocrinology providers

8

2009

Diabetes education impact on hypoglycemia outcomes: a systematic review of evidence and gaps in the literature

7

2019

Diabetes online community user perceptions of successful aging with diabetes: analysis of a# DSMA Tweet Chat

6

2018

Development of the intercultural diabetes online community research council: codesign and social media processes

5

2019

The underground exchange of diabetes medications and supplies: donating, trading, and borrowing, oh my!

4

2020

Social Media in the Diabetes Community: a Novel Way to Assess Psychosocial Needs in People with Diabetes and Their Caregivers

4

2020

The Role and Value of Ongoing and Peer Support in Diabetes Care and Education

4

2019

Hashtags and heroes: perceptions of nursing on Twitter following a high profile nurse arrest

4

2019

Predicting prediabetes through Facebook postings: protocol for a mixed-methods study

4

2018

In-Person and Technology-Mediated Peer Support in Diabetes Care: A Systematic Review of Reviews and Gap Analysis

3

2020

"There is a large community that is actively exploring how they can manage their diabetes using off-label solutions,” says Michelle Litchman, Ph.D., FNP-BC, FAANP

- FOLLOWING TWITTER CONVERSATIONS AROUND HACKED DIABETES TOOLS TO MANAGE BLOOD SUGAR

No Video

